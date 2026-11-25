Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) working president and MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Pune, urging the Maharashtra Chief Minister to personally intervene and address rising crime rates in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Sule also weighed in on internal party decisions, the upcoming Delimitation Bill, and recent remarks made by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale regarding Sharad Pawar.

Sule made her statement after a brazen attack involving firearms and machetes outside Gate No. 4 of the Shivajinagar District and Sessions Court in Pune left one man critically injured and triggered widespread panic, raising serious questions about the city's law and order situation.

The victim, identified as Mandar Kiwale, had arrived at the court premises for work when he was ambushed by a group of five to six assailants.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the attackers brandished a gun to provide cover and intimidate bystanders while three others repeatedly hacked Kiwale with machetes (koytas), reportedly severing both of his hands.

Before fleeing the scene, the assailants allegedly shouted, "We are the 'Bhai' (gangsters) of Katraj."

Bystanders attempted to call the 108 emergency ambulance service to rescue the victim, though they initially struggled to get through. Kiwale was subsequently rushed to Sassoon General Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

Citing central government data, Sule pointed out that Pune currently ranks fifth in the country and first in Maharashtra in terms of crime rates, attributing the figures to data presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Referring to a recent attack outside a court premises, Sule described the incident as serious.

"We do not want to politicise this issue. The Maharashtra Police is very capable, and the Chief Minister himself must pay serious attention to Pune's law and order situation," Sule stated.

Responding to queries regarding party MLA Rohit Pawar’s proposed protest march during the upcoming Winter Session of the state legislature, Sule distanced herself from the decision-making process, emphasising party hierarchy.

"The authority to take any major decision in the party rests solely with State President Shashikant Shinde and senior leaders," she said.

"I am an ordinary party worker and do not have the authority to make such decisions. Whatever orders and decisions the party leadership takes will be paramount for us," she said.

Addressing questions about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and INDIA Bloc’s stance on the Delimitation Bill—as well as recent comments made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut—Sule advocated for a constructive, merit-based approach rather than blanket opposition.

"Let the bill be tabled first. Whatever is right in the interest of the country, the opposition and the ruling party will decide together," Sule remarked, noting she had not heard Raut's specific comments.

Drawing parallels to past bipartisan legislation, she added, "Just as the GST and Women's Reservation Bills were passed unanimously, if the Delimitation Bill is in the national interest, there will be a discussion. Blindly opposing everything or supporting without thought is not healthy for democracy."

Sule brushed aside recent political speculation sparked by Republican Party of India (A) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale regarding NCP (SP) founder Sharad Pawar.

Minister Athawale claimed that had Sharad Pawar joined the NDA in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could have considered him as the candidate for the 2022 Presidential election.

Refusing to engage with hypothetical scenarios, she termed the comments mere gossip. "This is a matter of 'could have, should have, would have.' There is no point in gossiping over such statements," Sule said. "By discussing hypothetical matters, I neither want to lower my own credibility nor anyone else's. Politics does not run on 'ifs and buts.'"

--IANS

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