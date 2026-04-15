Attacks on merchant shipping completely unacceptable: EAM Jaishankar at AZEC-Plus meet

Tokyo/New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday underlined India’s strong commitment to safe and unimpeded transit passage of maritime shipping while assuring that India will continue to work with like-minded partners to develop supply chain resilience.

Delivering remarks at the AZEC-Plus meeting convened by Japan to discuss supply chain disruptions in the energy markets, EAM Jaishankar reiterated New Delhi's stance that attacks on merchant shipping are completely unacceptable.

"Participated in the ‘AZEC Plus’ meeting convened by Japan to discuss supply chain disruptions in the energy markets. Underlined India’s strong commitment to safe and unimpeded transit passage of maritime shipping," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

"Attacks on merchant shipping are completely unacceptable. Global growth demands that energy markets are not constricted. As a major energy consumer, India will work with like-minded partners to develop supply chain resilience," he added.

Several top leaders, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, Thailand PM Anutin Charnvirakul, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, also addressed the virtual gathering during the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Plus Online Summit on Energy Resilience hosted by the government of Japan.

Apart from the leaders from the Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Singapore, Bangladesh and Thailand, the summit also saw ministerial-level representation from Australia, South Korea, Brunei, Sri Lanka and organisations such as the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

"Malaysia remains committed to strengthening regional cooperation through AZEC to ensure stable, sufficient and resilient energy supply. As an energy producer, including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Malaysia will continue to play a constructive role in supporting regional energy security, while diversifying energy sources including renewable energy and strengthening our energy system in line with national development priorities," said Ibrahim.

In his message, Philippines President R. Marcos Jr. underscored the country's vulnerability to global oil supply shocks, citing the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in February as a major disruption that triggered fuel price increases.

"As an archipelagic nation… we are mostly dependent on imported petroleum," the Philippines leader was quoted as saying by the Philippine News Agency during the meeting, noting that global supply chain disruptions are "felt severely" in the country.

--IANS

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