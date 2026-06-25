At least 32 dead, 700 injured in Venezuelan earthquakes: Acting president

Caracas, June 25 (IANS) At least 32 people were killed and more than 700 injured after two powerful earthquakes jolted Venezuela, the country's acting President Delcy Rodriguez said in an official update on Thursday.

Rodriguez said the coastal state of La Guaira in northern Venezuela was the hardest hit, describing it as a "disaster zone," where dozens of buildings had completely collapsed.

"La Guaira state is a true tragedy," Rodriguez said on Venezuelan state television, Xinhua news agency reported.

The preliminary toll of 32 deaths and 700 injuries did not include La Guaira state, as connectivity problems are currently affecting the area, she said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a magnitude 7.1 quake at 2204 GMT on Wednesday evening, followed just one minute later by an even stronger magnitude 7.5 tremor. Both struck near the coastal town of Moron, about 160 km west of Caracas.

The quakes were shallow with a depth of 10 km, which could intensify their destructive impact.

Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has announced a State of Emergency after two powerful earthquakes struck the South American nation, causing widespread damage.

"Following the strong earthquakes recorded this afternoon in the country, we have declared a State of Emergency throughout the national territory. We call on all citizens to remain alert, safe, and as calm as possible," Rodriguez said in a post on X.

She also announced that the Maiquetia airport has been closed due to earthquake damage. She assured that the security bodies, medical services, and civil protection teams are deployed across the country to carry out rescue and relief operations.

Venezuela's Interior, Justice and Peace Minister Diosdado Cabello said the strong earthquakes have caused damage in cities across the country.

Several buildings collapsed in the eastern part of the Caracas metropolitan area, Cabello said, giving no immediate details on casualties or injuries.

Cabello urged Venezuelans to avoid staying inside buildings in the coming hours due to the risk of strong aftershocks that could cause further collapses, while calling on the public to remain calm and united as the country deals with the quake's aftermath.

Meanwhile, Colombian media reported that the quake was also felt strongly in several cities in neighbouring Colombia.

The USGS said the two quakes are likely to result in high casualties and extensive damage.

--IANS

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