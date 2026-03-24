US Congressman McGovern marks historic community engagement during temple visit in Massachusetts

Washington, March 24 (IANS) During a visit to the Sri Lakshmi Temple in Massachusetts, Congressman Jim McGovern engaged with community members in a moment organisers described as both symbolic and historic.

The March 21 visit to the temple in Ashland marked, organisers said, the first time a sitting US Congressman had visited a Hindu temple in Massachusetts, reflecting growing outreach to diverse faith communities.

McGovern, Chairman of the House Rules Committee, interacted with attendees on civic participation, religious inclusion, and public policy. The engagement highlighted his outreach to communities across the state and efforts to promote interfaith understanding.

“This historic visit reflects the strength and vibrancy of the Hindu American community and the importance of building bridges across cultures and faiths,” said Dr Lakshmi Thalanki, Massachusetts Chapter president of Americans 4 Hindus (A4H), who organised the event.

Ramesh Vishwanath Kapur, president of the US-India Security Council, underscored the importance of stronger US-India ties and acknowledged McGovern’s support for the community.

Kapur said the Congressman has “consistently supported the needs of the Indian American community over the years” and stressed the need for unity among Indian Americans.

During the event, McGovern read a formal citation issued by his office honouring Gaurishankar Chandrashekhar, a master percussionist and music educator, recognising his 25 years of mentorship and service. The recognition was celebrated by his students at the temple.

Dr Thalanki also spoke about key philosophical ideas from Hindu traditions. She highlighted “Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti” — truth is one, though expressed in many ways — as a reflection of acceptance of diverse beliefs.

“Hinduism teaches us not to divide or conflict over differing paths,” she said. “It is inherently aligned with secular values, rooted in acceptance and the ability to embrace and assimilate diversity as part of everyday life.”

She also referred to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, the concept of the world as one family, and said such values promote harmony and mutual respect in a global context.

As part of the visit, McGovern was presented with a vigraha of Devi Sri Lakshmi during the Navaratri celebrations, symbolising the importance of female strength. Temple priests and leaders also gifted him a coin of Sri Ganesha, seen as the remover of obstacles.

Temple representatives said the visit reflected the principle of “Athiti Devo Bhava” — the guest is God — highlighting the community’s emphasis on respect and hospitality.

Pramit Maakoday, Global President of A4H, pointed to the contributions of Indian Americans, describing them as highly educated and actively engaged in civic life. Ram Gupta, a supporter of A4H, spoke about Hindu concepts such as Dharma and Karma, describing the faith as inclusive and centred on the betterment of humanity.

Several other community members and leaders attended the event, including volunteers, cultural contributors and local political aspirants, reflecting the growing civic participation of the diaspora.

The Sri Lakshmi Temple serves as a spiritual and cultural hub for the Hindu community in New England, offering religious services and community programmes throughout the year.

--IANS

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