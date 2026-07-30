Asit Modi says those unhappy with current 'TMKOC' episodes may be 'under stress'

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Producer Asit Kumarr Modi has reacted to criticism from a section of viewers who feel that the current episodes of the long-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are not as entertaining as they once were during the initial days of the show.

The producer said that perspectives change with time and even the audience evolves.

Speaking exclusively to IANS as the show completed 18 years, Modi said every phase of the sitcom has reflected the changing lives of its characters, which naturally brings a shift in storytelling.

"There is a change with time. Earlier, my Tappu Sena was small and there were children in the society. There was mischief and fun. Gradually, everyone grew up in the society, so the story also changed," he said.

The producer added that while some viewers may have moved on, the show has also gained a fresh audience over the years, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Some new audience also came. Many people started watching the show during Covid, so they joined us. Some people left and some people came. That's how it is," he shared.

Addressing viewers who feel the humour has faded, Modi said he believes the comedy remains intact and suggested that stress could be affecting how some people experience it.

"In 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', the laughter is still the same. I think those who are not able to feel the laughter are also under a little stress. I would request them to let go of the tension. Watch it with a free mind and you will laugh too," he said.

Reflecting on the milestone of the sitcom completing 18 years on television, Modi admitted that the achievement still feels surreal.

"Thinking about it, it feels like I have achieved something. Eighteen years and now we have reached the 4,774th episode. It feels like it all happened yesterday. Sometimes I wonder how it happened. I believe there is something beyond our thinking. God has made it possible. The entire team works hard continuously and keeps looking for new stories," he said.

Expressing gratitude to viewers, Modi credited the audience's unconditional love for the show's immense popularity across television, OTT platforms and social media.

"People continue to watch it even today. Whether it is on OTT platforms, social media or through memes, it makes us very happy that people enjoy 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' in different ways even today," he said.

Calling comedy a challenging genre, Modi concluded by saying that making people laugh requires immense effort and dedication.

"Comedy is a very serious business. If you want to make people laugh, you have to write well and present it beautifully," he added.

For the uninitiated, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah turned 18 on July 28, making it the longest running sitcom on Indian television.

–IANS

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