July 10, 2026 9:15 PM हिंदी

Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing: India assures six medals in U-23 men’s category

India assures six medals in U-23 men’s category in the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships in Jakarta on Friday. Photo credit: BFI

Jakarta, July 10 (IANS) India’s U-23 men's boxers delivered a strong performance at the Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, with six boxers advancing to the semifinals to assure medals following the quarterfinal bouts held on Friday in Jakarta.

Leading the charge, Asian champion Vishvanath (50kg) continued his dominant run with a convincing 5:0 win over Saudi Arabia’s Ibrahim Aljohani. Ganga (55kg) matched that performance with a clinical 5:0 victory against Vietnam’s Quang Loc Tran.

In the 65kg category, Vanshaj secured a solid 4:1 win over Kazakhstan’s Assylkhan Kosherbay, while Hitesh (70kg) delivered a standout performance, stopping Indonesia’s Radiyansyah via RSC in the first round.

Despite a few closely contested bouts, Aryan Malik (80kg) and Rocky Chaudhary (85kg) went down fighting in 4:1 and 4:0 decisions, respectively, while Hemant Sangwan (90kg) lost to Uzbekistan’s Samir Sobirov by a 5:0 decision.

With these results, India has now assured six medals in the U-23 men’s competition, with the semifinalists including Vishvanath (50kg), Ganga (55kg), Vanshaj (65kg), Hitesh (70kg), Neeraj (75kg), and Ishan Kataria (+90kg).

India’s strong showing in the men’s category underlines its depth and consistency across weight divisions, with multiple boxers now in contention for top honours.

The Asian U-19 & U-23 Boxing Championships, being held in Jakarta from July 5 to July 16, continue to provide a key platform for India’s emerging talent to make its mark on the continental stage.

Earlier on Friday, India’s U-19 women's boxers continued their impressive run.

Leading the charge, Chandrika Bhoresh Pujari (51kg) delivered a dominant 5:0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Zhadyra Kaltay, while Joyshree Devi (54kg) registered a convincing 5:0 win against Kazakhstan’s Maral Tolepbergen.

Prachi (57kg) continued her fine form with a clinical 5:0 win over Uzbekistan’s Robiya Ravshanova, while Chahat (60kg) secured a comprehensive 5:0 victory against Kazakhstan’s Zhasmin Abramyan.

In the 48kg category, Gunjan edged past Mongolia’s Altanzul Altangadas in a closely contested 3:0 split decision, while Anshika (75kg) added to India’s medal tally with a hard-fought 4:1 win over Kazakhstan’s Altyngul Aimukhan.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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