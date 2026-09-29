'It feels like we are playing at home,' says Deepti on special UP Warriorz bond

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) UP Warriorz all-rounder Deepti Sharma has underlined the unique bond she shares with the franchise, saying her roots in Uttar Pradesh and the support from the local crowd give her added motivation to perform in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

With the five franchises having finalised their retention lists ahead of the 2027 player auction in Kochi on October 28, Deepti reflected on what playing for a team representing her home state means to her.

“As a player, I always think about how I can stay level-headed, and that mindset pushes me to keep improving. It feels like a great opportunity for me because I belong to UP, from Agra and playing for the UP Warriorz makes that connection special. It gives me extra motivation to perform. When the WPL family comes to watch, it becomes even more enjoyable. The crowd supports us, and it feels like we are playing at home. That kind of backing gives you confidence on the field. I want to contribute as much as I can for this team and make the fans proud,” Deepti told JioStar.

Deepti has also embraced the responsibility of finishing innings for Warriorz, a role that requires her to assess the situation quickly and remain composed when the pressure is at its highest.

“The finishers are the ones who close out the game at the end and, I have been given that role with the bat for the UP Warriorz in whatever matches I have played, right from the start. So, I always think that whatever position I bat at or however many balls I face, I must finish the job. And whatever total is on the board, that stays in my mind. I know how many balls are left and I must get the team to that total. If I stay calm and back my skills, I know I can get the job done. When we think like this during the innings, we learn a lot from that experience. Every match teaches you something new about handling pressure and finishing games,” she added.

Deepti’s comments come as Warriorz prepare to reshape their squad after two successive seasons at the bottom of the WPL standings. The franchise has released several prominent overseas and domestic players, including Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Asha Sobhana, Shweta Sehrawat and Kiran Navgire.

The overhaul leaves Warriorz with an opportunity to rebuild their squad at the auction, where all five teams will seek to fill the vacant slots on October 28. Each franchise can have a maximum of 18 players.

The fifth WPL season is scheduled to run from January 14 to February 7, 2027, with the venues yet to be confirmed.

--IANS

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