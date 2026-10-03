Asian Games: Aman Sehrawat stuns reigning world champion to win 57kg wrestling gold

Nagogya, Oct 3 (IANS) India's Aman Sehrawat added another feather to his growing medal cabinet as he clinched a gold medal in the men's 57kg wrestling final at the Asian Games 2026, stunning the reigning world champion Han Chong-song 11-7.

Aman registered a strong win in what was a roller-coaster final at the Nagoya City Inae Sports Center against the North Korean grappler and has become the first Indian to clinch the gold medal in the men's 57kg freestyle division.

The Indian grappler was 6-1 up in the second half of the bout, but the world champion made a comeback with three two-pointers to lead 7-6. With time running out, Aman then picked up four points with a takedown and then from a roll.

The North Korean challenged for the points but was unsuccessful as he lost a point to make Aman lead 11-7. The Indian grappler fended off the last 30 seconds to clinch the gold.

Earlier, Sujeet Kalkal had won a gold in men's freestyle 65kg. This is now the first time since 1978 that India have won two gold medals in the men's freestyle category.

Aman is already an Olympic medallist, having won a bronze in the Paris Games. He also won a bronze in the 2023 Hangzhou Games and has now upgraded his medal.

Aman came into the final on the back of a comeback victory in the semifinal. The Indian began the day with a 20-9 technical superiority win over Japan's Yamato Ogawa before beating Kazakhstan's Nurdanat Aitanov 12-1 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinal against Tajikistan's Aiaal Belolyubskii, Aman trailed 2-6 after the opening period but turned the contest around spectacularly, scoring 12 points in the second period while conceding only two to win 14-8.

Earlier, Sujeet ended India's wait for a wrestling gold at the Asian Games 2026 with a stunning comeback victory in the men's freestyle 65kg category, overcoming Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiyev 10-9 in a dramatic final.

For most of the match, the 23-year-old Indian was behind 2-9, but then pulled off a remarkable late rally by scoring eight consecutive points in the final stages and won from Kudiyev to secure India's first wrestling gold at the Games.

--IANS

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