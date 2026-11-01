Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet's hat-trick powers India to victory over Malaysia

Jalandhar, Nov 1 (IANS) Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a hat-trick as India defeated Malaysia 4-2, registering their fourth successive win in the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar on Sunday.

The Indian skipper (3', 33', 58') scored twice from penalty corners before converting a penalty stroke, while Sukhjeet Singh (43') added the fourth goal. Akhimullah Anuar (25') and Shello Silverius (60') scored for Malaysia. Harmanpreet was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning show.

The contest was a repeat of the Asian Games 2026 gold-medal match, where India beat Malaysia 5-1 to successfully defend their title. Both teams had won their first three matches in Jalandhar and came into Sunday's fixture unbeaten.

India started quickly and won a penalty corner in the third minute, with Harmanpreet converting a variation involving Jugraj Singh to put the hosts in the lead. Malaysia responded with attacks of their own, but Aditya Arjun Lalage intercepted a dangerous pass intended for Anuar. Hardik Singh then produced a fine run past Shafiq Hassan, but Mandeep Singh and Sukhjeet could not convert the chance.

Malaysia put India under pressure in the second quarter and won their first penalty corner in the 18th minute after Fitri Saari was fouled by Harmanpreet. Rajinder blocked Azimuddin Kamaruddin's first attempt, while goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak saved the following shot. India won a penalty corner in the 21st minute after Aditya was brought down, but Aminul Azhar blocked it. Harmanpreet's attempt on the re-award struck the crossbar.

Malaysia then earned a series of penalty corners, with Amit Rohidas making two important blocks as the first rusher before Pathak saved the next attempt. The visitors equalised in the 25th minute when Anuar converted a penalty corner. The teams went into the break level at 1-1.

India raised the tempo after the change of ends and regained the lead in the 33rd minute. Harmanpreet once again converted a penalty corner. One of the biggest turning points of the match also arrived in the same quarter when Faiz Jali received a 10-minute yellow card in the 38th minute for charging into Mandeep from behind.

India, who have already qualified for the semi-finals, made the most of the numerical advantage as Sukhjeet extended the lead in the 43rd minute. He received an incisive pass from Hardik at the top of the circle and beat the goalkeeper with a backhand finish to make it 3-1.

Malaysia began the final quarter with an incisive attack, but the attempt from the right went wide. A yellow card to Harmanpreet in the 48th minute gave Malaysia a numerical advantage for five minutes, but they couldn't capitalise on it.

India gradually took control again and earned a penalty stroke in the 58th minute after the ball struck Marhan's foot on the goal line. Harmanpreet sent a powerful shot high to the right of the goalkeeper to complete his hat-trick. Around the same time, Malaysia were once again reduced to 10 players after Amirul Azahar received a yellow card. Nonetheless, they found a consolation goal in the dying minutes as Aiman Rozemi and Marhan combined to set up Silverius, who scored in the 60th minute, but it was too late as India took home a 4-2 win.

After another inspirational performance in front of a buzzing crowd in Jalandhar and his family, Harmanpreet said India's target was to win the title at home. “We are here for gold…Our only target is to win at home…All the youngsters coming in are doing well,” he said.

Harmanpreet leads the tournament's scoring chart with eight goals.

On five-time winner India's flurry of goals in the final quarter, the Indian captain added, “The energy from the crowd is infectious. Keep supporting us. Thank you, everyone.”

India now lead the standings with 12 points from four matches and a goal difference of +21. Malaysia remain second with nine points and a goal difference of +6. Japan are third with seven points, followed by South Korea on six. All four have qualified for the semi-finals. China on one point and Bangladesh, who are yet to open their account, are out of the title race.

India will play their final league-stage match against South Korea on Monday.

--IANS

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