Ashok Kumar Lahiri takes charge as NITI Aayog Vice Chairman

New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Ashok Kumar Lahiri has taken charge as Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, the government think tank said on Friday.

Lahiri brings extensive experience in economic policy and public finance, having previously served as Chief Economic Adviser to the government and as a member of the 15th Finance Commission.

According to NITI Aayog, his experience across academia, public institutions and international organisations will further strengthen its efforts towards evidence-based policymaking and economic transformation.

The think tank said it looks forward to his contributions in advancing India’s development agenda and supporting strategic policy initiatives across sectors.

Lahiri, a BJP MLA from West Bengal and noted economist, had earlier been appointed to the post following approval from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He succeeds Suman Bery, who served as Vice Chairman since May 2022.

Earlier in April, PM Modi said that NITI Aayog has emerged as a vital pillar in India’s policy-making architecture, strengthening cooperative federalism, advancing reforms and improving ‘Ease of Living’. He congratulated Lahiri and other newly appointed full-time members, saying the reconstituted NITI Aayog would serve as a dynamic platform for innovation and long-term strategic thinking across sectors.

“My best wishes to Ashok Kumar Lahiri on becoming the Vice Chairman. My best wishes also to Rajiv Gauba, Prof. K. V. Raju, Prof. Gobardhan Das, Prof. Abhay Karandikar and Dr. M. Srinivas on becoming Full Time Members of NITI Aayog. Wishing all of them a productive and impactful tenure ahead," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also met Lahiri and congratulated him on his appointment, expressing confidence that his experience in economics and public policy would strengthen India’s reform journey and contribute to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Lahiri, who represents Balurghat in the West Bengal Assembly, has had a distinguished career spanning academia, policymaking and financial institutions.

Moreover, he has served as Chief Economic Adviser, worked with institutions such as the Delhi School of Economics, Asian Development Bank, Bandhan Bank and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, and has also been associated with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

--IANS

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