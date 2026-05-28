Neha Dhupia shares that a casting director once said, ‘you look bad when you smile’

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia, in her chat show titled Double Date with Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, recalled how a casting director said she looks bad when she smiles and how it impacted her confidence for about nine years.

Neha will be seen discussing self-doubt and body image with Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem.

Talking about the remark, Neha said a casting director once told her, “You look bad when you smile. You have no power on your face when you smile, so don’t smile.”

“I think that stayed with me for eight or nine years of my life. Imagine hearing something like that even after becoming Miss India. You start believing it somewhere,” Neha added.

The actress explained that after hearing those words repeatedly in her head, she slowly stopped smiling freely during shoots and public appearances.

The discussion became even more deep as Huma also opened up about dealing with insecurities related to appearance and public criticism.

Neha further added that over time, maturity and self-awareness helped her move past those insecurities. She eventually realized that authenticity and confidence mattered far more than fitting into someone else’s definition of perfection.

Neha’s latest release 52 Blue. Directed by acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, 52 Blue is a poignant coming-of-age story that follows a young Indian football enthusiast’s journey as a migrant worker to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The film explores themes of identity, aspiration, and resilience, set against a deeply emotional family backdrop. Angad was last seen on screen in Hi Nanna starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur.

Neha and Angad got married in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara in 2018. The couple gave birth to their daughter named Mehr the same year. It was in 2021, when they announced the arrival for their second child Guriq.

--IANS

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