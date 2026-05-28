May 28, 2026 10:55 AM हिंदी

'Malikappuram' director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's next film 'Tat Twam Assi' goes on floors

'Malikappuram' director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's next film 'Tat Twam Assi' goes on floors (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The shooting of director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's 'Tat Twam Assi', a grand film that blends spirituality, devotion, and action, has now officially gone on floors.

For the unaware, Vishnu Sasi Shankar is best known for having made the Malayalam blockbuster 'Malikappuram'.

'Tat Twam Assi', which has been produced by Tantra Films, has triggered huge expectations among audiences ever since its announcement.

The film’s pre-production work began on February 26, and within exactly three months, the team successfully completed all planning and preparations before commencing the shoot recently.

Such precise execution is being viewed as a reflection of the dedication and commitment of the film’s crew.

At the launch ceremony, director Venkat Prabhu gave the inaugural clap, while director Ponram switched on the camera and conveyed his wishes to the team. The spiritually themed launch event marked a memorable beginning for the project.

Vishnu Sasi Shankar's experience in portraying emotionally engaging spiritual narratives is expected to be a major strength for *“Tat Twam Assi.”*

The movie stars Vaibhav and Meenakshi Govindarajan in the lead roles. Apart from the lead pair, the film will also feature actors Aravind Akash, Aadukalam Naren, and several others in pivotal roles.

Although the film is centered around the themes of devotion, faith, and spirituality, the film will also feature action and emotional elements. Sources claim the screenplay of the film has been penned in such a way that it appeals to both family audiences and youngsters alike.

The film is being produced by JK Saravana and JK Shatesh. On the technical front, music for the film is being composed by Premgi Amaren, while cinematography is being handled by Yuvan Selva. Editing is by Praveen KL, art direction by Surya Rajeevan, and stunt choreography by Sakthi Saravanan.

The film has been written by Adithya Tangirala, Nanthakumar Thamichelvan, and Prithivi Adithya.

Meanwhile, another major project announced by Tantra Films, titled 'Arya Kerala Varman', is also being developed with a historical and spiritual backdrop.

According to reports, the makers are planning to release 'Tat Twam Assi' during the Ayyappa Mandala season this year. With its blend of spirituality and mass commercial elements, the film is expected to receive a grand response from audiences.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Archana Puran Singh enjoys first cashew fruit experience at Sameera Reddy’s Goa house

Archana Puran Singh enjoys first cashew fruit experience at Sameera Reddy’s Goa house

EAM Jaishankar meets world leaders in Cyprus, discusses bilateral ties, West Asia crisis

EAM Jaishankar meets world leaders in Cyprus, discusses bilateral ties, West Asia crisis

Jagapathi Babu: Appalasoori in 'Peddi' tops my list of six roles that come to my mind! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Jagapathi Babu: Appalasoori in 'Peddi' tops my list of six roles that come to my mind!

Gold prices decline amid geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices

Gold, silver prices decline amid geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices

West Indies to host SL, NZ and Pakistan as CWI unveil home season schedule

West Indies to host SL, NZ and Pakistan as CWI unveil home season schedule

Avika Gor turns photographer for Farrhana Bhatt, Jasmin Bhasin calls it 'stunt ke baad duty'

Avika Gor turns photographer for Farrhana Bhatt, Jasmin Bhasin calls it 'stunt ke baad duty'

India, Canada reaffirm $50 billion bilateral trade as Piyush Goyal concludes landmark visit

India, Canada reaffirm $50 billion bilateral trade as Piyush Goyal concludes landmark visit

Nicolas Cage: I changed my name legally last year

Nicolas Cage: I changed my name legally last year

'Blast' director Subhash K Raj pens emotional note of gratitude ahead of film's release (Photo Credit: AGS Entertainment/X)

'Blast' director Subhash K Raj pens emotional note of gratitude ahead of film's release

Rupali Ganguly roams through Lonavala market searching for son Rudransh’s slippers

Rupali Ganguly roams through Lonavala market searching for son Rudransh’s slippers