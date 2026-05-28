'Malikappuram' director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's next film 'Tat Twam Assi' goes on floors

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) The shooting of director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's 'Tat Twam Assi', a grand film that blends spirituality, devotion, and action, has now officially gone on floors.

For the unaware, Vishnu Sasi Shankar is best known for having made the Malayalam blockbuster 'Malikappuram'.

'Tat Twam Assi', which has been produced by Tantra Films, has triggered huge expectations among audiences ever since its announcement.

The film’s pre-production work began on February 26, and within exactly three months, the team successfully completed all planning and preparations before commencing the shoot recently.

Such precise execution is being viewed as a reflection of the dedication and commitment of the film’s crew.

At the launch ceremony, director Venkat Prabhu gave the inaugural clap, while director Ponram switched on the camera and conveyed his wishes to the team. The spiritually themed launch event marked a memorable beginning for the project.

Vishnu Sasi Shankar's experience in portraying emotionally engaging spiritual narratives is expected to be a major strength for *“Tat Twam Assi.”*

The movie stars Vaibhav and Meenakshi Govindarajan in the lead roles. Apart from the lead pair, the film will also feature actors Aravind Akash, Aadukalam Naren, and several others in pivotal roles.

Although the film is centered around the themes of devotion, faith, and spirituality, the film will also feature action and emotional elements. Sources claim the screenplay of the film has been penned in such a way that it appeals to both family audiences and youngsters alike.

The film is being produced by JK Saravana and JK Shatesh. On the technical front, music for the film is being composed by Premgi Amaren, while cinematography is being handled by Yuvan Selva. Editing is by Praveen KL, art direction by Surya Rajeevan, and stunt choreography by Sakthi Saravanan.

The film has been written by Adithya Tangirala, Nanthakumar Thamichelvan, and Prithivi Adithya.

Meanwhile, another major project announced by Tantra Films, titled 'Arya Kerala Varman', is also being developed with a historical and spiritual backdrop.

According to reports, the makers are planning to release 'Tat Twam Assi' during the Ayyappa Mandala season this year. With its blend of spirituality and mass commercial elements, the film is expected to receive a grand response from audiences.

--IANS

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