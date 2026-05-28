Indian stock markets closed on May 28 for Eid al-Adha

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Domestic equity markets will remain closed on Thursday as trading on the exchanges -- the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE -- remains suspended on account of Eid al-Adha.

Trading across equities, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives will remain closed for the day on both bourses.

The closure follows an earlier holiday on May 1 for Maharashtra Day, with trading set to resume on Friday, May 29.

In total, there are 16 stock market holidays scheduled for 2026, of which eight have already been observed. Following Thursday’s closure, seven more trading holidays remain for the rest of the year.

The next scheduled market holiday falls on June 26, when trading will be suspended on account of Muharram.

In the commodity segment, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain closed in the morning session but will resume trading in the evening session, according to its holiday schedule.

In addition, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for both morning and evening sessions on the day.

On Wednesday, headline indices ended flat amid geopolitical uncertainties surrounding the US-Iran situation, keeping investors cautious.

The 30-share index slipped over 100 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 75,867.80, while Nifty ended at 23,907.15, down 6.55 points or 0.03 per cent. In the session, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers, purchasing shares worth Rs 16,893.10 crore against sales of Rs 13,072.10 crore, resulting in a net inflow of Rs 3,821 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

In contrast, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net sellers, offloading shares worth Rs 12,461.35 crore while buying shares worth Rs 11,418.65 crore, leading to a net outflow of Rs 1,042.70 crore.

--IANS

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