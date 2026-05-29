Asha Parekh recalls fans pelting stones during ‘Kati Patang’ shoot after failing to meet Rajesh Khanna

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Veteran star Asha Parekh, who recently appeared on the music reality show, Indian Idol, along with host Harsh Limbachiyaa recreated the iconic song “Jis Gali Mein Tera Ghar” from the cult classic movie 'Kati Patang'.

Following the special recreation, Asha Parekh shared an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote from the original shoot of the song featuring superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Speaking about the unforgettable experience, Asha Parekh said, “Is gaane ke liye hum Nainital gaye the shooting karne aur us waqt Rajesh Khanna phir lake tak pahunche and boat mai baithna tha. Itni bheed ho gayi, itni bheed ho gayi hum boat mai bhi chadh nahi paye.”

(For this song, we had gone to Nainital for the shoot, and at that time, Rajesh Khanna also reached the lake where we had to sit in a boat. Such a huge crowd had gathered, such a huge crowd, that we couldn’t even get onto the boat.)

The veteran actress further revealed how the overwhelming crowd created chaos at the shooting location. “Aur iske baad ye hua ki moka hi nahi mila jaake Rajesh Khanna ji ko milne ke liye toh unhone patthar baazi shuru kar di. Ab itne patthar padne lage humne kaha ye kya ho raha hai.”

(And after this, what happened was that they didn’t get a chance to go and meet Rajesh Khanna ji, so they started throwing stones. So many stones started coming at us that we were like, ‘What is happening?)

She added that filmmaker Shakti Samanta had no option but to stop the shoot due to safety concerns. “Director Shakti Samanta ji ne kaha is tarah se shooting nahi ho sakti hai toh us din hame pack up karna pada. Kaafi police bulwa ke sab ko door kar ke ye gaana picture hua.”

(Director Shakti Samanta ji said that shooting could not happen like this, so we had to pack up that day. After calling in a lot of police and clearing everyone away, the song was finally filmed)

Talking about ‘Kati Patang’, the movie released in 1971, remains one of the most celebrated films in Hindi cinema.

The movie is also widely regarded as a landmark in the career of Rajesh Khanna, who is often referred to as Bollywood's first superstar.

Directed by Shakti Samanta, the film starred Rajesh Khanna alongside Asha Parekh and told a compelling story of love, sacrifice, identity and redemption.

Its memorable soundtrack featured evergreen songs such as 'Yeh Shaam Mastani', 'Pyar Deewana Hota Hai' and 'Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai', continue to be loved by audiences even after 55 years of its release.

–IANS

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