Arunoday Singh, Atul Kulkarni, Shriya Pilgaonkar to star in Vir Das’ directorial ‘Baara Number’

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Actor, comedian and filmmaker Vir Das has unveiled the ensemble cast of his upcoming directorial venture Baara Number, which will have names such as Arunoday Singh, Atul Kulkarni and Shriya Pilgaonkar among many others.

The film also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Ahsaas Channa, Niharika Lyra Dutt,Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup and Naveen Kaushik.

Speaking about the cast, Vir Das said, “What made this project especially exciting was bringing together a group of actors whose work I’ve admired for years. Sheeba, Atul, Arunoday, Shriya, Ahsaas, Niharika, Suhail and Naveen each bring a distinct energy, intelligence and authenticity to the film.

‘Baara Number’ is a found-footage psychological horror film.

He added: “Horror works best when audiences believe every moment is real, and this ensemble has elevated the material beyond anything I imagined when we first started writing it.”

The film was announced on April 2. The upcoming project 'Baara Number' will see Vir Das collaborating once again with Kavi Shastri, with the duo co-directing the film.

The movie Baara Number is scheduled to go on floors in June, with its initial shooting schedule planned in Mumbai. Vir Das will also feature as part of a multi-character cast in the film.

The film has reportedly been in development for some time and is expected to offer a nuanced take on fear, exploring both external tension and internal human emotions.

Vir’s maiden directorial was Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. The film is produced under Aamir Khan Productions. The film stars Vir Das, Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade. It marked the silver screen return of Imran Khan over ten years after he starred in Katti Batti.

The film follows Happy Patel, the adopted son of two gay British secret agents, who aspired to follow his fathers' footsteps, and join the MI7 covert agency, but failed, soon learns that he is of Indian origin.

--IANS

dc/