Arunachal CM Khandu meets Rajnath Singh, seeks boost to border infra

New Delhi/Itanagar, April 26 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, urging accelerated development of border infrastructure in the state. The Defence Minister assured that the proposed projects would be examined and taken up on priority.

An official in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that CM Khandu held a meeting with the Defence Minister in Delhi and sought continued support for strengthening critical infrastructure in the border state.

Extending gratitude on behalf of the people of the state, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented infrastructure development, especially in border districts, which has not only strengthened security along the international borders but also improved the lives of local residents.

The Chief Minister held a detailed discussion on connectivity requirements in the state with the Defence Minister, particularly focusing on the strategic Akajan–Likabali–Bame corridor, which includes a key bridge over the Taro Tamak river.

The road connects the plains of Assam with remote border districts of Upper Subansiri and Shi-Yomi in Arunachal Pradesh.

It may be noted that most sections of this strategic road project are being executed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The CMO official said the Defence Minister assured Khandu that all proposals and projects in Arunachal Pradesh would be considered seriously.

“We are grateful to Rajnath ji for his unwavering support towards development of border infrastructure and the transformation of forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Taking to his official X account, the Chief Minister said: “Always a privilege and a humbling experience to call on Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh ji. Sought his continued support for strengthening critical infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh.”

He added: “Discussed key priority projects to enhance road connectivity, including the Akajan–Likabali–Bame corridor, along with the proposed bridge over the Taro Tamak river. Grateful for his unwavering support towards development of border infrastructure and the transformation of forward areas in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China, 520 km with Myanmar, and 217 km with Bhutan.

--IANS

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