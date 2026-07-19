July 19, 2026 2:45 PM हिंदी

Arun Matheeswaran tells 'Captain Miller' makers: The trust you have shown in me and this film has been the strength behind it

Arun Matheeswaran tells 'Captain Miller' makers: The trust you have shown in me and this film has been the strength behind it (Photo Credit: Sathya Jyothi Films/X)

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Director Arun Matheeswaran, whose film 'Captain Miller' featuring Dhanush in the lead, has won the National Award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values, has now thanked his producers, saying their trust in him and the film was the strength behind it.

Taking to his social media timelines to share a statement of gratitude after the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Saturday, director Arun Matheeswaran wrote, "I am truly humbled and grateful to receive the National Award for Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values for Captain Miller."

The director also expressed happiness that actor Dhanush, who played the lead in the film, had won a National Award for his performance in the film.

"I am equally delighted that Dhanush has been awarded the Special Mention (Best Actor) for his performance in the film. This recognition is so well deserved," Arun Matheeswaran opined and thanked the jury and the selection committee of the awards.

He said, "My heartfelt thanks to the esteemed National Film Awards jury and the selection committee."

Thanking producer T G Thiagarajan and his production house for producing the film, Arun Matheeswaran said, "I extend my deepest gratitude to TG Thiagarajan sir and Sathya Jyothi Films for believing in this story from the very beginning and for your unwavering support, guidance and encouragement throughout this journey. Your belief in me made this film possible. The trust you have shown in me and this film has been the strength behind it and it makes me incredibly happy."

The director next thanked Dhanush for trusting him with the film. "Your commitment, honesty and dedication not only elevated the film but also brought my vision to life with such depth and power. It has been a privilege to work with you," he told Dhanush.

Finally, he ended the note saying, "To every actor, technician and member of our cast and crew - your passion, hard work and dedication made Captain Miller what it is today. This honor belongs to all of us."

--IANS

mkr/

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