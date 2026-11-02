Arsenal go top of Premier League as Manchester United woes continue

London, Nov 2 (IANS) Kai Havertz scored the only goal as Arsenal beat Liverpool 1-0 away to move to the top of the Premier League.

The German forward latched onto Declan Rice's measured pass to score a tap-in in the 16th minute.

Liverpool pushed for an equaliser for the remainder of the game, but despite registering more than 15 shots, the host was unable to break down a disciplined Arsenal defense.

On Saturday, Manchester City suffered its second consecutive defeat, losing 1-0 at home to Brighton after Matheus Nunes misjudged a clearance, allowing Yasin Ayari to score in the 11th minute, reports Xinhua.

Manchester City now sits second in the standings, three points behind Arsenal.

Michael Carrick's troubles at Manchester United continued as his team suffered a 2-0 defeat away to Chelsea.

Manchester United performed reasonably well in the first half but fell behind to an excellent individual goal from Morgan Rogers in the 50th minute.

Lisandro Martinez was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card and conceding a penalty, which Cole Palmer converted in the 64th minute to double Chelsea's lead and leave Carrick's side on its longest winless run since 1988.

Nottingham Forest coach Oliver Glasner remained defiant after his team slipped to a 2-0 defeat away to Brentford.

Forest defender Nikola Milenkovic turned Dango Ouattara's low cross into his own net, while Igor Thiago added a second in the 76th minute after being set up by Jaidon Anthony.

"Nobody needs to have pity on Oliver Glasner. If I want, I could start in two weeks somewhere else," Glasner said in his post-match press conference as his side remained second from bottom in the standings.

Sunderland remained bottom of the table after a 3-1 defeat away to Coventry City. Goals from Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Taiwo Awoniyi and Jack Rudoni effectively settled the contest before Enzo Le Fee converted a penalty for Sunderland in the 67th minute.

Evanilson's first-half goal and a second from Amine Adli deep into stoppage time gave Bournemouth a 2-0 home win over Leeds United.

Archie Gray and Jan Paul van Hecke scored as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at home, with Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta sent off in the 13th minute for a reckless challenge.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki scored an own goal to earn Fulham a point at Villa Park after Nicolas Jackson had put the host ahead in the 39th minute.

Hull City and Ipswich Town played out a 2-2 draw, allowing Hull to preserve its unbeaten home record.

--IANS

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