Arrests of five Pakistanis in Bahrain highlight gap in Islamabad's consular protection abroad: Report

Islamabad, March 15 (IANS) The recent arrest of five Pakistani nationals in Bahrain for recording and sharing clips of the intensifying conflict in West Asia has raised concerns about their legal rights and the measures Islamabad can pursue to protect its citizens held abroad during wartime, a report said on Sunday.

According to a report in the Pakistani daily Dawn, on March 10, the Bahrain authorities arrested six Asian nationals, including five Pakistanis, on charges of filming, publishing and circulating videos connected to the aftermath of Iranian strikes on Bahrain.

The arrests come amid an escalating war that began on February 28 when the United States and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran, evolving into a broader West Asia war.

The statement from the Bahrain police media centre mentioned that the suspects showed "sympathy with and glorified those hostile acts in a manner that harms security and public order."

Authorities added that the videos helped in "misleading public opinion and spreading fear among citizens", prompting the referral of the suspects to public prosecution.

Advocates argue that Pakistan must ensure the protection of its citizens' rights regardless of the wartime situation.

Rimsha Asif, a lawyer and advocacy officer at the Justice Pakistan Project, emphasised that Pakistan should secure immediate consular access for the detainees and ensure they are provided legal representation and interpreters.

"Pakistan's missions should also ensure that families are informed and that the detainees can communicate with them," Dawn quoted Asif as saying.

Experts suggested the Pakistani Foreign Office should first identify the specific criminal law invoked in the arrests and then pursue diplomatic channels to secure the men's release or request leniency.

The report noted that the lack of a prisoner transfer agreement between Pakistan and Bahrain further complicates the case.

"This means that even if individuals are convicted, there is currently no legal framework allowing them to serve their sentences in Pakistan," Asif said, stressing that this "limits options for humanitarian transfer".

According to the report, the case reflects wider difficulties faced by more than 23,000 Pakistanis imprisoned overseas, many of whom often navigate foreign legal systems without adequate backing.

"Strengthening consular protection mechanisms, improving legal aid for overseas detainees, and expanding prisoner transfer agreements with Gulf countries remain essential steps to better protect Pakistani nationals facing criminal proceedings abroad," Asif said.

--IANS

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