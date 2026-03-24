March 24, 2026 8:12 PM हिंदी

Arjun Rampal to headline upcoming web series Billionaire: Excited about this one

Arjun Rampal to headline upcoming web series Billionaire: Excited about this one

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) After giving a memorable performance as Major Iqbal in the "Dhurandhar" series, Arjun Rampal is all set to grace the screen yet again with Amazon MX Player's next.

He will be seen headlining the OTT platform's forthcoming series "Billionaire".

With ace filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal at the helm, the drama is being backed by Prabhleen Sandhu, under the banner of Almighty Motion Picture.

The series has been jointly penned by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara.

"Billionaire" chronicles the rise of a powerful business magnate against the backdrop of a changing India. He is known to rewrite the rules to build an empire of influence. However, what will happen when the very force that drives his success starts consuming everything around him?

Spilling his excitement about his next cinematic journey, Rampal said, “I am really excited about this one. Playing a role like this is definitely not something that comes your way every day, and when it does, you grab it with both hands, feet, and whatever you’ve got. Working with the incredible Hansal Mehta & Robbie Grewal has been a dream come true, and I can’t believe it's going to be fulfilled soon. It feels great to have the fabulous team at Amazon MX Player making this journey even more special. The preparation starts soon, I am soaking into the world, getting to know the character better, and really gearing up for something that will be a very rewarding journey. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for the audiences.”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, added, “Billionaire is a story about ambition, power, and the cost of success. Collaborating with filmmakers like Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal brings strong creative depth and vision to the project, while Arjun Rampal adds gravitas and intensity to this compelling character."

--IANS

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