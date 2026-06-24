Arjun Rampal reflects on fatherhood as daughter Myra turns 21

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal marked a heartfelt moment in his personal life as his daughter Myra turned 21.

The actor shared an emotional note reflecting on fatherhood. Taking to Instagram, Arjun penned a heartfelt message expressing pride and love, highlighting the deep bond he shares with Myra. Sharing a heartwarming video, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor wrote, “My dearest darling Mypie @myra_rampal You are 21 today and I don’t even know how fast that happened. My little is a big girl now and I can’t be prouder of you. To slowing down and creating beautiful memories. My precious little girl. You are always my little. Happy birthday my love. May the world always be your oyster.”

In the video, Arjun can be seen planting a sweet kiss on his daughter’s head. The montage also features candid and solo moments of Myra. Reacting to the video, Chunky Panday wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday.” Arjun’s partner Gabriella Demetriades commented, “Happy birthday beauty!.”

Arjun Rampal is a father to two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra, from his first marriage to former model and Miss India winner Mehr Jesia. In May 2018, the couple announced their separation in a joint statement after 20 years of marriage. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades met through mutual friends in 2018 and soon began dating. The couple welcomed their son Arik in 2019, followed by their second son, Ariv, who was born in July last year.

In December 2025, the ‘Dil Hai Tumhaara’ actor confirmed his engagement to Gabriella during the couple's appearance on actress Rhea Chakraborty's podcast.

On the professional front, Arjun was recently seen in Aditya Dhar’s action thriller “Dhurandhar,” where he portrayed Major Iqbal. The Ranveer Singh starrer was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. He later reprised the role in the film’s sequel, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge.”

--IANS

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