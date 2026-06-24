June 24, 2026 1:18 PM हिंदी

Arjun Bijlani urges collective action beyond Bollywood for cancer awareness

Arjun Bijlani urges collective action beyond Bollywood for cancer awareness

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijlani has made an emotional appeal for collective action on cancer awareness after visiting patients in Chhattisgarh.

Deeply moved by the experience, he urged people from all industries—including film, television, sports, and digital platforms—to come together in spreading awareness and encouraging early detection and preventive healthcare. Reflecting on the experience, Arjun told IANS, “It is heartbreaking when you see a two-year-old child suffering from cancer. Their parents are deeply distressed and are doing everything they can for treatment. Meeting these families was an emotional experience and makes you realize how precious life is.”

The ‘Naagin’ actor also emphasized that social causes should not rest on the shoulders of a single industry. He believes that anyone with the ability to influence people should unite in spreading awareness.

“Why do we always look at Bollywood for everything? It shouldn’t be just Bollywood. Whether it’s television actors, people from the Telugu, Tamil or Malayalam industries, sports personalities, social media influencers or YouTubers—anyone who has a fan following and can reach people should come together for causes like these.”

Arjun further mentioned that one person’s efforts should inspire others to participate rather than discourage them. “Often, when an actor is supporting a cause, we think, ‘They’re already doing it, so why should I?’ That’s the wrong approach. Instead, we should think, ‘They’re doing it, so I’ll do it too.’ The more people who come together, the more awareness we can create. When you’re serving society, there shouldn’t be any calculations involved.”

The ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’ actor also highlighted the importance of early detection and preventive healthcare. “There’s a saying in English: ‘Prevention is better than cure.’ If a disease is detected early, it can often be dealt with immediately. But if we ignore the signs, it doesn’t just affect one person—it impacts the entire family.”

Encouraging people to prioritize their health and spread awareness, Arjun concluded, “Your life is yours to protect. If we take preventive measures and create awareness, we can make a real difference. Sometimes, a little awareness and timely action can save lives.”

--IANS

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