Arjun Bijlani tells Harshad Chopda his friendship with Shivangi Joshi 'seems like a love angle'

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Popular television actor Arjun Bijlani gave Harshad Chopda a reality check about his game on Lock Upp 2, saying that his friendship with co-contestant Shivangi Joshi appeared to be more than just friendship and added that the bond "seems like a love angle" from his side.

Arjun, who came as a visitor for Harshad Chopda in the show, was seen asking him about the relationships he has made in the show.

“Tell me something, only two people were trying to save you. This is the relationship you have built? You’re so sweet…”

Arjun told Harshad not to play in anyone’s shadow, hinting at Shivangi.

“So somewhere you should introspect that maybe I did not build that relationship with anyone or maybe you were playing in someone else’s shadow. Friendship is one thing, but your game is another. If something happens and you both come face to face, will you step back and let her win?” he said.

Arjun then clearly told him that his bond with Shivangi looks like a “love angle.”

“Friendship with Shivangi is just a matter of one week; after that, outside… Even if it’s friendship, it seems like a love angle from your end. Try to understand. No matter how much clarity you give … You don’t cry over small things if it’s just friendship. You need to up your game,” he added.

Talking about the show, it is hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The finale is set to take place in the weekend.

The show currently has names such as Pamala Serena, Akanksha Chamola, Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, and Varun Yadav, aka Laila, to name a few.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

dc/