August 05, 2026 1:27 PM हिंदी

Archana Puran Singh says society is too judgmental of Gen Z: Why blame them when we're the ones teaching?

Archana Puran Singh says society is too judgmental of Gen Z: Why blame them when we're the ones teaching?

Mumbai, August 5 (IANS) Actress Archana Puran Singh believes society, in current times, has become increasingly judgmental of today's children aka Gen Z.

The actress stated that youngsters should not be blamed for adapting to the world adults have created for them.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the actress said the children of today's times, merely reflect the environment they have grown up in and that it is unfair to compare them with previous generations.

"I feel that as a society, we have become very judgemental. We are judging our kids now. If the kids of this time are like this, then there is a reason for it, right? The kids will be like the environment. If you change the environment, the kids will change. So, it's not their fault," she said.

Archana questioned why children are often held responsible for behaviour that is shaped by parents and society.

"If I have grandchildren tomorrow and they behave in a certain way, and if I compare that my kids didn't behave like this etc, it's not fair.

The kids are not born learning anything, right? You teach them. Society teaches them. So, how are we blaming the kids?" she added.

The actress also spoke about the influence of technology, saying today's generation is growing up in circumstances vastly different from those experienced by earlier generations.

"This is the world. They are born in this world. It's not their fault that they get a camera at the age of one. So, you can't really say right or wrong."

She added, "We were born in a certain time, so we behaved according to that time. Now, they are born in this age. You have given them all these instruments. Misbehaving is a different thing. Kids misbehaved even earlier. But nowadays, the gadgets they have, computers and everything that we couldn't even imagine in our dreams, that is the world they are born in. They have to adapt to it. That is their life," Archana said.

On the work front, Archana has been a part of the entertainment industry for over four decades.

The actress was last seen in the series, "Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya” where she received great response to her character of Urmila Devi.

The series created by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena and directed by Himank Gaur, also stars Kay Kay Menon, Naveen Kasturia, Abhimanyu Singh, Deven Bhojani, Prasanna Bisht, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni and Prachee Shah.

–IANS

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