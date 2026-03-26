March 27, 2026 1:17 AM हिंदी

Arbaaz Khan’s wife, Sshura Khan shares glimpse of their baby from Eid celebrations

Arbaaz Khan’s wife, Sshura Khan shares glimpse of their baby from Eid celebrations

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan’s wife, Sshura Khan has shared a glimpse of their daughter. On Thursday, Sshura Khan took to her Instagram, and shared a picture capturing their daughter’s feet in the lens.

The picture is from the Eid celebrations this year at Khan family’s house after their patriarch, Salim Khan returned home following a hospital dash.

She wrote in the caption, “Eid Vibes @sipaarakhan #alhamdulillah”.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan were first reported to be in a relationship in 2023. Sshura Khan works as a professional makeup artist in the film industry and was associated with projects involving Arbaaz Khan, which is how they are believed to have met. Their relationship remained largely private, with no extended public courtship timeline disclosed.

On December 24, 2023, the couple married in an intimate ceremony held at the Mumbai residence of Arbaaz Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. The wedding was attended by close family members and select industry figures. This marked Arbaaz Khan’s second marriage; he was previously married to Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a son. Post-marriage, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have made limited public appearances together, maintaining a relatively low-profile personal life.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on October 5, 2025. Sshura Khan was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai shortly before delivery, and the birth was confirmed the same day.

The couple had hosted a private baby shower in late September 2025, attended by close family members. This marked Arbaaz Khan’s second time as a father and his first child with Sshura Khan.

A few days later, the couple publicly revealed their daughter’s name as Sipaara Khan through a joint announcement. The couple has maintained limited direct public communication about their daughter.

--IANS

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