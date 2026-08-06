Apple's App Store generated $26.8 billion revenue in South Korea in 2025

Seoul, Aug 6 (IANS) Apple's App Store generated over 38 trillion won ($26.8 billion) in revenue last year in South Korea, more than doubling from five years earlier, an industry report showed on Thursday.

The combined amount of sales and bills charged through Apple's App Store in South Korea was 38.1 trillion won in 2025, according to joint research conducted by the consulting firm Analysis Group and Professor Michael Lim of Seoul National University, cited by Apple.

By category, sales generated from real-world goods and services came to 32.3 trillion won, accounting for 85 percent of the total, reports Yonhap news agency.

Revenue from sales of digital products and services was 3.7 trillion won. Sales from in-app advertisements accounted for 2.1 trillion won.

Apple said it did not collect fees for some 90 percent of transactions made through its App Store, as the company only charges fees for purchases made in its digital category.

The user rate for Apple's App Store has also grown in South Korea, with average weekly visits nearing 12 million last year.

Mobile apps developed in South Korea accounted for 60 percent of all downloads made here, and 50 percent of sales in the local market.

Seventy-six percent of local developers saw their mobile apps being installed in countries outside of South Korea, with game developers seeing around 85 percent of downloads coming from abroad, the report also said.

Meanwhile, South Korean stocks fell sharply late on Thursday morning as investors dumped large-cap tech shares following a rise in the previous sessions.

After opening 1.81 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) extended losses, falling 298.38 points, or 4.52 percent, to 6,299.88 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight on Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.83 percent, its first decline in five sessions, as tech heavyweights, including Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices, lost ground.

—IANS

na/