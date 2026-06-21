'Appear without any worry': Dharmendra Pradhan assures students before NEET-UG retest

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) With a few hours to go before more than 20 lakh students across the country appear for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination following the alleged paper leak, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wished the aspirants, assuring them to sit for the exams without any worry.

Pradhan also mentioned that the results of more than 15 lakh students who had applied for re-evaluation of their CBSE Class 12 board exam marks are ready and will soon be released by the organisation.

Addressing reporters, the Education Minister said: "Today, the re-examination is going to be held. I have full faith in the National Testing Agency (NTA), all state governments, district administrations, India's education system, and especially the students."

"Nearly 22 lakh students will soon sit for the NEET exam. Sit without fear, without worry. You will surely do well. My best wishes to all students. The students have faith in India's system; I hope this unwavering trust continues," he added.

However, Pradhan warned against anyone attempting to "play with the future" of India's new generation.

He said: "Do not make it a joke. Let us not do anything that impacts children's mental health. In a few hours, children are going to take their exam. I mention this because yesterday, some so-called responsible people in India acted with ill intent and wrong motives towards children."

"I earnestly appeal to them -- if you consider yourselves responsible and true citizens of India, if you represent the people of India, please take responsibility. Do not add to the troubles of India's children. This is our appeal to you," he emphasised.

He further said: "The results of around 15 and a half lakh students who had applied for re-evaluation and re-verification of their CBSE Class 12 board exam scores are ready."

"The work is almost complete; the CBSE will publish the re-verified marks soon. We won't allow any errors to happen. I am ensuring this today," he added.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, NTA mentioned the entry timing for students at exam centres.

"Entry begins: 11:00 AM. Last entry: 1:30 PM (no entry after this)," it said.

Regarding the essentials that aspirants are required to bring, NTA said: "Admit card & valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs."

The agency further told candidates not to carry any prohibited items, asking them to "stay hydrated, plan for traffic and reach early at the examination centres".

--IANS

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