Apoorva Arora starts shooting for Punjabi film ‘City Beautiful’, calls it ‘homecoming’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Apoorva Arora, who has started shooting for her upcoming Punjabi crime thriller ‘City Beautiful’, has called it a “homecoming” as it marks her return to Punjabi cinema after several years. The actress is currently filming in Chandigarh and Mohali.

She was last seen in Punjabi film ‘Disco Singh’ alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Since then, she had been waiting for a script that would truly bring her back to the industry, and City Beautiful turned out to be that project.

Talking about the same, she told IANS, "It honestly feels like a homecoming. After Disco Singh, I was waiting for a Punjabi script that genuinely excited me, and City Beautiful was exactly the kind of project I had been hoping for. The story instantly connected with me. I can't reveal much about my character right now, but I can say that this has been a wonderful experience. We've been shooting across Chandigarh and Mohali, and everyone on the set has been incredibly warm and supportive. Our director has made the entire process so comfortable, and it has been a delight coming to the set every day”.

“Punjab will always be special to me because some of my earliest memories as an actor are from here. Coming back after all these years feels surreal. Once I wrap the shoot, I plan to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings before heading back. It feels like the perfect way to conclude this beautiful journey”, she added.

Prior to this, the actress essayed the role of Aviva, a rich girl from South Bombay, who falls for a guy from a Mumbai chawl in the streaming series ‘Ilaka’. Her character goes beyond just a love story, as she is someone who doesn’t see people for their background or societal status. She sees them for who they are, and that’s what makes her heart so rare and genuine.

The actress earlier said that the relationship between Aviva and her boyfriend becomes a ray of sunshine amidst an otherwise dark and tainted world.

--IANS

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