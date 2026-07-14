July 14, 2026 5:52 PM हिंदी

Apoorva Arora starts shooting for Punjabi film ‘City Beautiful’, calls it ‘homecoming’

Apoorva Arora starts shooting for Punjabi film ‘City Beautiful’, calls it ‘homecoming’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Apoorva Arora, who has started shooting for her upcoming Punjabi crime thriller ‘City Beautiful’, has called it a “homecoming” as it marks her return to Punjabi cinema after several years. The actress is currently filming in Chandigarh and Mohali.

She was last seen in Punjabi film ‘Disco Singh’ alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Since then, she had been waiting for a script that would truly bring her back to the industry, and City Beautiful turned out to be that project.

Talking about the same, she told IANS, "It honestly feels like a homecoming. After Disco Singh, I was waiting for a Punjabi script that genuinely excited me, and City Beautiful was exactly the kind of project I had been hoping for. The story instantly connected with me. I can't reveal much about my character right now, but I can say that this has been a wonderful experience. We've been shooting across Chandigarh and Mohali, and everyone on the set has been incredibly warm and supportive. Our director has made the entire process so comfortable, and it has been a delight coming to the set every day”.

“Punjab will always be special to me because some of my earliest memories as an actor are from here. Coming back after all these years feels surreal. Once I wrap the shoot, I plan to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings before heading back. It feels like the perfect way to conclude this beautiful journey”, she added.

Prior to this, the actress essayed the role of Aviva, a rich girl from South Bombay, who falls for a guy from a Mumbai chawl in the streaming series ‘Ilaka’. Her character goes beyond just a love story, as she is someone who doesn’t see people for their background or societal status. She sees them for who they are, and that’s what makes her heart so rare and genuine.

The actress earlier said that the relationship between Aviva and her boyfriend becomes a ray of sunshine amidst an otherwise dark and tainted world.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Pact with Australia paves way for India’s nuclear power projects to take off

Pact with Australia paves way for India’s nuclear power projects to take off

Gujarat: 'PM eBus Sewa' in Gandhinagar carries over 1.53 lakh commuters in first two weeks

Gujarat: 'PM eBus Sewa' in Gandhinagar carries over 1.53 lakh commuters in first two weeks

Ryan ten Doeschate plans to leave Indian coaching, Gambhir's approval awaited: Report

Ten Doeschate plans to leave Indian coaching, Gambhir's approval awaited: Report

Avika Gor mulls over loneliness: Growing up is also about losing the ease of finding people who consider you important

Avika Gor mulls over loneliness: Growing up is also about losing the ease of finding people who consider you important

Vani Kapoor eyes back-to-back titles as strong field assembles for WPGT’s 10th leg (Credit: WPGT)

Vani Kapoor eyes back-to-back titles as strong field assembles for WPGT’s 10th leg

India reiterates call for safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions (File image)

India reiterates call for safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions

Emirates Cricket Board bags three ICC Development Awards for 2025

Emirates Cricket Board bags three ICC Development Awards for 2025

Apoorva Arora starts shooting for Punjabi film ‘City Beautiful’, calls it ‘homecoming’

Apoorva Arora starts shooting for Punjabi film ‘City Beautiful’, calls it ‘homecoming’

Jr NTR’s team issues clarification over his association with organisation using his name

Jr NTR’s team issues clarification over his association with organisation using his name

Deja vu for Argentina and France with another World Cup final in sight

FIFA WC: Deja vu for Argentina and France with another World Cup final in sight