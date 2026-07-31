July 31, 2026 3:41 PM हिंदी

Aparshakti Khurana shares how friendship anthem ‘Kahaan’ germinated

Aparshakti Khurana shares how friendship anthem ‘Kahaan’ germinated

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actors Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and Varun Sharma have teamed up for a special anthem ‘Kahaan’ ahead of the International Friendship Day. The song brings together three closest friends from the industry. Aparshakti explained how the song came into being, and the essence of the song.

For Aparshakti, the song holds a special place in his heart and childhood memory as a few visual sequences are shot at his own school.

Talking about the same, Aparshakti said, “It just happened during an evening dinner where three of us were sitting together. We were revisiting childhood memories, school friends and the innocence that friendships carried in those days. The idea struck, and we thought why not revive that kind of friendship in a music video! That’s how Kahaan happened. The industry is huge, and we chose to stay close to each other as friends, and this song is all about that, of choosing friendship and reviving memories with them. The result was a music video filled with genuine emotions. Kahaan song is an ode to friendships that feel like home”.

Abhishek Banerjee, said, “It feels incredible to take a slight detour into the music space and come up with Kahaan, with Aparshakti Khurana and Varun Sharma. From the first day itself, we have enjoyed, laughed and lived while creating this song rather than feeling that we are working on it as a professional release”.

Varun Sharma said, “It has always been fun and wholesome to catch up with Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, and Kahaan song simply celebrates the deep, friendly bond that we have. When the song is out, the audience will only see us living every frame”.

In addition to celebrating friendship, the song also taps into the space of brotherhood, bringing up slice-of-life moments from bonds that may not be blood-related, but hold a special place in everyone's hearts.

--IANS

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