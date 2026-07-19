Anupama Parameswaran: No more permissions, no more fear!

Chennai, July 19 (IANS) Stating that peace had found her and that she no longer needed to take any more permissions or be in fear, actress Anupama Parameswaran has now said, "I choose my voice."

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a rather cryptic post that gave the impression that she was finally free from something that had been imprisoning her, the actress wrote," Sometimes, you have to let go of the dead ends to finally find your peace. And today, peace found me."

She further said, "From today, I choose my voice.I choose my life.No more permissions.No more fear.Just me, finding my way back to myself and falling in love with the life I almost forgot was mine. And there’s something I’ve wanted to say for a very long time…Something I wasn’t allowed to say for far too long. I love you all."

She wrote, "Thank you for standing by me, believing in me, and filling my life with so much love. If I haven’t said it enough before, please know that I have always felt it. Every message, every prayer, every ounce of kindness reached me when I needed it the most. Thank you, Universe, for leading me back to myself."

Anupama concluded the post saying, "Here’s to healing.Here’s to freedom. Here’s to choosing myself. And here’s to a life that is finally, completely, unapologetically my own."

On the work front, Anupama next has director Sampath Nandi's explosive action drama 'Bhogi' coming up for release. The makers of the film, which features actor Sharwanand in the lead, had in April this year released the look of Anupama Parameswaran as Kandula Sulochana Rani in the film.

The poster released showed Anupama as a village belle, walking barefoot on a dusty rural path. Sources had disclosed to IANS that Sulochana will be a spirited person who is deeply rooted in nature. The character in the film would be seen earning her livelihood by crafting leaf plates from Moduga leaves. Sulochana, sources claimed, would be shown as a person embodying both resilience and quiet strength.

The makers had revealed on actor Sharwanand's birthday that he played a character called Ganga in the eagerly awaited action thriller.

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IANS

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