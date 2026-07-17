Anupam Kher wraps first schedule of ‘Shri Ram Bhoomi’ in Ayodhya, says ‘a part of me stayed behind’

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has completed the first shooting schedule of his upcoming film ‘Shri Ram Bhoomi’ in Ayodhya.

He marked the occasion with an emotional note reflecting on his experience in the holy city. Calling Ayodhya "not just a city, but an experience," Kher said the journey left him spiritually enriched and deeply connected to the sacred land. The ‘Special 26’ actor also expressed pride in being part of a film that aims to portray both history and faith with sincerity. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a couple of his photos and wrote in Hindi, “Wrapping up the first shooting schedule of Shri Ram Bhoomi and heading back from Ayodhya… but if I'm honest, it feels like a part of me has stayed behind. I'm taking back far more than just beautiful memories. I leave with a deeper understanding of Sanatan Dharma, a profound sense of spiritual enrichment, and immense pride in being part of a film that is striving to bring both history and faith to the screen with sincerity and honesty.”

“Ayodhya is not just a city—it is an experience. Every street, every turn, every home, every temple, and every breath here echoes just one name: Shri Ram.

“Seeking blessings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, experiencing the warmth of the people, and absorbing the sacred energy of this holy land have enriched me not only as an actor, but also as a human being. I truly believe that Ayodhya will forever remain a part of my soul,” added Anupam.

The 71-year-old actor concluded the post by writing, “My heartfelt gratitude to everyone in Ayodhya. To the revered saints who blessed me, to my dear friends Yatindra and Manjari Mishra for their love and the delicious meals, to my director Kamakhya Ji, my dear friend and cinematographer Aseem Bajaj, and every member of the film's unit—thank you for making me a part of this extraordinary journey. Thank you, Ayodhya. Until we meet again. Jai Shri Ram!.”

“Shri Ram Bhoomi,” based on the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, will explore the decades-long journey associated with the temple and the events surrounding it. Directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh, the movie stars Anupam Kher as the late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal. The upcoming drama also features Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar in key roles.

--IANS

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