Anupam Kher removes moustache for his next, asks 'should it make a comeback?'

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has removed his moustache for his next. Flaunting his new avatar on social media, Kher shared that he decided to sacrifice his facial hair as his forthcoming project required a fresh look.

He also confessed that he is never too keen on shaving his moustache as it gives him a sense of comfort.

Kher wrote on the photo-sharing app, "I rarely shave off my moustache. It has always given me the comforting feeling that, technically, I do have hair!! But a film demanded a new look, so the moustache had to make the sacrifice. And I must confess… I’m quite liking these pictures without it! What do you think? Should the moustache make a comeback, or enjoy an extended holiday? (sic).

Appreciating his new avatar, netizens commented, "You looking so dashing and handsome", "Looking good !", and "Amazing look".

However, admiring the moustache, a user wrote, "This is nice, sir. But the mustache MUST make a comeback".

Earlier today, Kher used social media to announce his landmark 555th film.

Keeping the details of the project under wraps for the time being, he wrote a note saying, “Announcement! Some things are better kept close to the heart for a little while!! Because the joy of revealing them at the right time is something else! So, for now, all I will say is: I am delighted to announce my landmark 555th film. Details at the right time. Till then, please allow me to enjoy the suspense too! Jai Ho! #555 #Gratitude.”

Kher's lineup further includes 'Shri Rambhoomi', the shoot for which he has already completed. He will be seen essaying the role of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal in his next.

Kher will also play a crucial role in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 and Sooraj Barjatya's forthcoming drama.

--IANS

pm/