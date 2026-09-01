Anupam Kher gets nostalgic about mother’s childhood before leaving for US-Canada tour

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher is all set to travel to the US and Canada for his play “Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane.”

Before embarking on the tour, the ‘Special 26’ actor shared a heartwarming glimpse of his time with his mother Dulari and revealed how their casual conversation turned into a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared that he would be away for at least two months and therefore wanted to bid farewell to his mother with some laughter and happy moments. He also revealed that their conversation took place entirely in Kashmiri.

The 71-year-old actor said their conversation initially revolved around his mother’s childhood and her cousins. Reflecting on those memories, the actor noted that as people reach a certain stage in life, they often find themselves revisiting their childhood memories. He added that memories from those days never grow old and never lose their charm.

The ‘Saaransh’ actor shared a video capturing his hilarious and heartwarming banter with his mother, Dulari, brother Raju Kher, and sister-in-law Reema Kher.

Sharing his video, Anupam wrote, “I’m heading to the US and Canada for my play Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane. I won’t be back for at least two months, so I thought I’d say goodbye to Mom with a little laughter and fun. But when you start a conversation with Mom, there’s no telling where it will begin or where it will end! And this time, the entire conversation happened in Kashmiri!.”

“We started talking about her childhood and her cousins. Perhaps, at a certain stage in life, we find ourselves wandering more often through the corridors of our childhood… because the memories from those days never grow old, nor do they ever lose their colour.”

“And then, suddenly, the conversation shifted to Raju’s dyed moustache! He hadn’t washed the dye off properly, so his moustache looked exactly like Charlie Chaplin’s iconic black moustache. My sister-in-law kept defending him, Mom was trying to listen to what I was saying, and I was trying to figure out what the actual topic of conversation in this house was,” added Anupam.

The ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor concluded the post saying, “That, perhaps, is the extraordinary beauty of an ordinary home—a little bit of everything happening at once: multiple conversations, several voices, endless explanations, a lot of laughter, a few cherished memories, and an abundance of love.”

--IANS

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