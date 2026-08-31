Anupam Kher announces his landmark 555th film, says he’ll reveal details ‘at right time’

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced a major milestone in his illustrious career.

The actor revealed that he is set to feature in his landmark 555th film while keeping details about the project under wraps for now. Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a note expressing his excitement about the announcement. He wrote, “Announcement! Some things are better kept close to the heart for a little while!! Because the joy of revealing them at the right time is something else! So, for now, all I will say is: I am delighted to announce my landmark 555th film. Details at the right time. Till then, please allow me to enjoy the suspense too! Jai Ho! #555 #Gratitude.”

Anupam’s industry colleagues also took to the comments section to congratulate him on the milestone and express their excitement about his upcoming project. Ashoke Pandit wrote, “This is just the beginning .Orzu tu dorkut.” Karanveer Sharma commented, “Wow! Heartiest congrats sir. To many more.” Tara Sharma wrote, “Congrats and good luck AKji.”

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will next be seen in “Shri Rambhoomi,” for which he has recently completed shooting. The veteran actor portrays the role of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal in the film. Sharing the wrap-up announcement on Instagram, the ‘Special 26’ actor described the project as a deeply meaningful and spiritual experience.

Anupam also reflected on how some films leave a lasting impression and become more than just another project in an actor’s professional journey.

“My work on the film Shri Rambhoomi has been completed. Some films give an actor the satisfaction of knowing that they have done good work. Some bring the pride of being part of a significant and important cinematic project. But there are some films that touch not just an actor but a human being at the deepest level. They purify the soul and fill the heart with a profound and peaceful spiritual experience,” he wrote.

“Shri Ram Bhoomi,” centered on the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, will chronicle the decades-long journey surrounding the temple and the key events associated with it. Directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh, the film features Anupam Kher as late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal. The upcoming drama also stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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