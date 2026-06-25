June 25, 2026 4:27 PM हिंदी

Anup Jalota reflects on Indian Culture abroad, highlights strong roots of Sanatan Dharma in South Africa

Anup Jalota reflects on Indian Culture abroad, highlights strong roots of Sanatan Dharma in South Africa

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Singer Anup Jalota has reflected on the celebration of Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma abroad.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he expressed his admiration for the strong spiritual connection seen among devotees in South Africa. Anup shared that every visit to the country reminds him of a “mini India,” where people remain deeply rooted in their traditions and cultural values.

When asked about the enthusiastic celebration of Sanatan Dharma and Indian culture in South Africa, Anup said that every time he visits the country, it feels like a “mini India,” where people remain closely connected to their spiritual roots and traditions. “I have visited South Africa many times, and whenever I go there, it feels like a small India. People are deeply connected to their traditions and spirituality. Their devotion is inspiring. You never feel disconnected from your roots.”

Anup will be part of a historic spiritual gathering in Durban, South Africa, where thousands of devotees will chant the Hanuman Chalisa together. Speaking about this event, the singer mentioned, “This gathering is particularly significant because it coincides with the milestone year of the Chinmaya Mission and the remarkable work being carried out by Pujya Swami Abhedananda ji.The thought of thousands of devotees chanting the Hanuman Chalisa together is truly extraordinary. I feel blessed to be a part of this spiritual journey.”

Speaking about the spiritual atmosphere when thousands of people chant the Hanuman Chalisa together, Anup Jalota said the experience would be nothing short of divine. “The atmosphere will be divine. Lord Hanuman is always present wherever devotion exists. When thousands of devotees come together with complete faith, the spiritual energy becomes immeasurable. It will be an unforgettable experience for everyone present.”

Anup Jalota is also set to appear as a special guest at the “Man to Hanuman” event, a major spiritual gathering organised by the Chinmaya Mission South Africa.

--IANS

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