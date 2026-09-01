Anshuman Jha on ‘Hari-Om’ becoming ‘Om Ka Hari’: ‘We didn’t get the title rights’

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Actor Anshuman Jha has opened up about the title change of his upcoming father-son drama comedy, which was originally titled “Hari-Om” and is now called “Om Ka Hari.”

The film, starring Jha alongside veteran actor Raghubir Yadav and Soni Razdan, underwent the change after the makers could not secure the rights to the original title. Explaining the decision, Anshuman said, “We didn’t get the title rights,” adding that Om Ka Hari eventually became the most appropriate title for the story.

The film’s makers, First Ray Films, initially hoped to retain the title Hari-Om. However, the title rights were with Tips, which had used the name for a film more than two decades ago and did not agree to relinquish it.

Speaking about the same, Anshuman Jha said, “Yes, the film was originally going to be called Hari-Om but because we didn't get the title rights, we did the next best thing. Om & Hari are deeply spiritual words, culturally resonant with our great nation & Harish Vyas wanted to express the Father Vs Son Dynamic throught the names of the characters which is Om & Hari.”

“Om Ka Hari-the tiele is a testament that a son eventually does become the father & the father becomes the son in a deeper sense and that life itself is circular. And therefore "Om Ka Hari" is the most appropriate title for this picture.”

The title change also reflects the central theme of the film, which explores the complex and evolving relationship between a father and his son. With Raghubir Yadav playing Hari and Anshuman Jha portraying Om, Om Ka Hari brings the two characters to the forefront through its new title. The film also features Soni Razdan, Ayesha Kapur, and Samta Sudiksha in key roles. “Om Ka Hari” is slated to release in September.

--IANS

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