Anne Hathaway says she was 'shocked' to get pregnant

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway has shared that she was left shocked when she learnt about her pregnancy.

The actress, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘The Odyssey’ directed by Christopher Nolan, recently announced that she and husband Adam Shulman are expecting a sibling for their sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, six.

While the couple "knew what (they) were doing", they were still stunned to have their third child on the way.

The actress appeared on the latest episode of the chat show ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’, and said, “Oh, my gosh. It’s amazing. It’s amazing. I mean, we knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked. We were so shocked it went this way, so we’re calling this one our buzzer-beater”.

The show host spoke about his family, as he said, "I have three, it's the best. Weirdly, it goes on like autopilot. Once there's three, there's not much you can do except watch. "It goes from you're terrified, and then it turns into a TV show you just binge. Every day you're like, 'Oh new episode'”.

The actress laughed as she said, "Just accept it and enjoy it? Ok, that's great because I love the channel right now, so it's just more of it. Cool, new cast member”.

The show host then said in jest, "Make sure you tell the first two, 'We're doing this because you guys are getting stale’”.

The 43-year-old actress recently expressed that she wanted all her children to grow up to be as "wonderful" as her "dream son" Tom Holland. The actor plays her child Telemachus in the epic film.

--IANS

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