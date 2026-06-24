Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain seek blessings from Bageshwar Baba

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Television actress Ankita Lokhande, along with her husband Vicky Jain, sought blessings from spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, and described the meeting as “destined”.

Ankita and Vicky, in a collaborative post, shared two pictures of themselves sitting next to Bageshwar Baba.

“Some meetings are destined, some blessings are priceless… Grateful for this divine moment with Bageshwar Dham Baba. @iambageshwardhamsarkar,” Ankita wrote as the caption.

Ankita and Vicky got married in 2021 after the actress revealed she was in a relationship with him in 2019.

The couple is currently seen in the culinary reality show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment. The series is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. It is based on the Tamil-language show Cooku with Comali from the Star Vijay TV network.

The show is on its third season with contestants such as Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Arjun Bijlani, Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Ankita, Vicky, Nia Sharma and Sudesh Lehri.

Talking about Ankita, she made her debut with the lead role of Archana Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta. She starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani from 2009 to 2014.

The actress then participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, Comedy Circus ka Naya Daur, and Ek Thhi Naayka. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, an epic drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai.

She was then seen in the action thriller film Baaghi 3 in 2020, starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. In 2021, Ankita reprised her role as Archana Deshmukh in the web series Pavitra Rishta: It's Never Too Late, along with Shaheer Sheikh.

In 2024, she appeared in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar opposite Randeep Hooda.

--IANS

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