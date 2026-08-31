August 31, 2026 2:01 AM हिंदी

Ankit, Anmol power South Delhi Superstarz to Adani DPL 2026 title with seven-wicket win

Ankit, Anmol power South Delhi Superstarz to Adani DPL 2026 title with seven-wicket win (Credit: DPL)

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) South Delhi Superstarz produced a commanding batting performance to clinch the Adani Delhi Premier League T20 2026 title, defeating Central Delhi Kings by seven wickets in the final.

Chasing 183 for victory, South Delhi Superstarz reached 186/3 in 18.2 overs, completing a comfortable run chase and sealing the championship in style.

The foundation of the chase was laid by Ankit, who remained unbeaten on a brisk 62 off 34 balls, while Anmol also struck an unbeaten 62 off 41 balls. The pair put South Delhi firmly in control and ensured there was little pressure on the chasing side in the latter stages.

Earlier, Central Delhi Kings posted 182/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Samarth top-scored with a quick 51 off 27 balls, while Jonty contributed 36 off 19 and Yugal made 32 off 29. Money added a late 18 off just seven deliveries.

For South Delhi, Divansh was the pick of the bowlers with 3/17, while Vision claimed 2/17. Pranshu and Anshuman picked up one wicket each.

However, the South Delhi batting unit proved too strong in the final as Ankit and Anmol’s unbeaten half-centuries powered their side to 186/3, with victory coming with 10 balls to spare.

South Delhi Superstarz’s clinical chase capped a dominant final and saw them crowned champions of DPL 2026.

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Ankit, Anmol power South Delhi Superstarz to Adani DPL 2026 title with seven-wicket win (Credit: DPL)

Ankit, Anmol power South Delhi Superstarz to Adani DPL 2026 title with seven-wicket win

Lisa Kudrow reveals the ‘Friends’ request she refuses to comply with

Lisa Kudrow reveals the ‘Friends’ request she refuses to comply with

FM appreciates India's 'unwavering' commitment to socio-economic development of Maldives

FM appreciates India's 'unwavering' commitment to socio-economic development of Maldives

Laura Dern to honour George Clooney with her speech for actor’s Lifetime Achievement award at Venice Film Fest

Laura Dern to honour George Clooney with her speech for actor’s Lifetime Achievement award at Venice Film Fest

Jagan accuses Naidu of ‘stealing’ credit for Veligonda project, claims twin tunnels completed by YSRCP govt

Jagan accuses Naidu of ‘stealing’ credit for Veligonda project, claims twin tunnels completed by YSRCP govt

Women’s Asia Cup: Shafali, Deepti star as India thrash Thailand by 94 runs

Women’s Asia Cup: Shafali, Deepti star as India thrash Thailand by 94 runs

When Naseeruddin Shah did not take a bath for around 2 months for his movie 'Chakra'

When Naseeruddin Shah did not take a bath for around 2 months for his movie 'Chakra'

We will always work to expand green cover and build sustainable future: PM Modi with Uzbek President (Ld)

We will always work to expand green cover and build sustainable future: PM Modi with Uzbek President (Ld)

Debrigarh local community cheers as PM Modi praises Odisha woman's conservation work

Debrigarh local community cheers as PM Modi praises Odisha woman's conservation work

PM Modi names PM SVANidhi beneficiary in 'Mann ki Baat', latter recounts transformation under scheme

PM Modi names PM SVANidhi beneficiary in 'Mann ki Baat', latter recounts transformation under scheme