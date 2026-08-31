Ankit, Anmol power South Delhi Superstarz to Adani DPL 2026 title with seven-wicket win

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) South Delhi Superstarz produced a commanding batting performance to clinch the Adani Delhi Premier League T20 2026 title, defeating Central Delhi Kings by seven wickets in the final.

Chasing 183 for victory, South Delhi Superstarz reached 186/3 in 18.2 overs, completing a comfortable run chase and sealing the championship in style.

The foundation of the chase was laid by Ankit, who remained unbeaten on a brisk 62 off 34 balls, while Anmol also struck an unbeaten 62 off 41 balls. The pair put South Delhi firmly in control and ensured there was little pressure on the chasing side in the latter stages.

Earlier, Central Delhi Kings posted 182/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Samarth top-scored with a quick 51 off 27 balls, while Jonty contributed 36 off 19 and Yugal made 32 off 29. Money added a late 18 off just seven deliveries.

For South Delhi, Divansh was the pick of the bowlers with 3/17, while Vision claimed 2/17. Pranshu and Anshuman picked up one wicket each.

However, the South Delhi batting unit proved too strong in the final as Ankit and Anmol’s unbeaten half-centuries powered their side to 186/3, with victory coming with 10 balls to spare.

South Delhi Superstarz’s clinical chase capped a dominant final and saw them crowned champions of DPL 2026.

--IANS

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