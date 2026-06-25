June 25, 2026 4:26 PM हिंदी

Anju Mahendroo remembers uncle Madan Mohan on his 100th birth anniversary

Anju Mahendroo remembers uncle Madan Mohan on his 100th birth anniversary

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress and former fashion designer Anju Mahendroo remembered her late uncle and celebrated music director Madan Mohan on his 100th birth anniversary on Thursday with a sweet social media post.

She took to her official Instagram handle and treated the fans with a throwback photo of late Madan Mohan with American actress and author Shirley MacLaine. It seemed like the picture had been taken as the two were in the middle of a conversation.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to her late uncle on social media, Anju Mahendroo wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Even a Shirley MacLaine couldn’t resist him !!! Happy 100th birthday Madan uncle (Folded hands emoji) Miss you # Madanmohan (sic)."

For those who do not know, Anju Mahendru's mother, Shanti Kohli, is Madan Mohan's sister, making him her maternal uncle.

Taking a look at his glorious career trajectory, Madan Mohan got his first opportunity to sing a film duet 'Pinjare Mein Bulbul Bole' and 'Mera Chhotasa Dil Dole' with Lata Mangeshkar under composer Ghulam Haider for the film 'Shaheed' back in 1948.

Although these songs never saw the light of day, between 1946 and 1948, he went on to assist music composers S.D. Burman for the movie 'Do Bhai', and Shyam Sundar in the film 'Actress'.

Madan Mohan received his first big break in 1950 with the film 'Aankhen'.

The project also went on to mark the beginning of a long series of collaborations with Mohammed Rafi.

After this, he did 'Ada' in 1951, which resulted in another long-term collaboration with the celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar. Both of them went on to sing for many other films.

Through 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, Madam Mohan delivered some of his best works with singers Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, and Talat Mahmood.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

'Inspirational for youth': IAF chief AP Singh on Shubhanshu Shukla's book

'Inspirational for youth': IAF chief AP Singh on Shubhanshu Shukla's book

When and where to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands, know all details of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Friday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands, know all details

Saints, seers slam Swami Prasad Maurya over distasteful remark on Ram Temple donation

Saints, seers slam Swami Prasad Maurya over distasteful remark on Ram Temple donation

Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips ruled out of New Zealand’s series decider against England due to injuries

Henry, Phillips ruled out of New Zealand’s series decider against England due to injuries

Ramandeep Yadav says his ‘Raakh’ isn’t brutal at the onset, he gradually develops bloodlust

Ramandeep Yadav says his ‘Raakh’ isn’t brutal at the onset, he gradually develops bloodlust

EPFO services to remain unavailable for couple of days due to system migration

EPFO services to remain unavailable for couple of days due to system migration

Rajkummar Rao showcases powerful transformation in ‘Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story’ teaser

Rajkummar Rao showcases powerful transformation in ‘Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story’ teaser

Divya Dutta on Bollywood vs Regional Cinema: ‘You cannot generalise an entire industry’

Divya Dutta on Bollywood vs Regional Cinema: ‘You cannot generalize an entire industry’

When and where to watch Ecuador vs Germany, know all details of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match to be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium in New Jersey on Friday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Ecuador vs Germany, know all details

Ajay Devgn’s next ‘Chauhaan’ announced on Veeru Devgan's birth anniversary

Ajay Devgn’s next ‘Chauhaan’ announced on Veeru Devgan's birth anniversary