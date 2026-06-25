Anju Mahendroo remembers uncle Madan Mohan on his 100th birth anniversary

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress and former fashion designer Anju Mahendroo remembered her late uncle and celebrated music director Madan Mohan on his 100th birth anniversary on Thursday with a sweet social media post.

She took to her official Instagram handle and treated the fans with a throwback photo of late Madan Mohan with American actress and author Shirley MacLaine. It seemed like the picture had been taken as the two were in the middle of a conversation.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to her late uncle on social media, Anju Mahendroo wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Even a Shirley MacLaine couldn’t resist him !!! Happy 100th birthday Madan uncle (Folded hands emoji) Miss you # Madanmohan (sic)."

For those who do not know, Anju Mahendru's mother, Shanti Kohli, is Madan Mohan's sister, making him her maternal uncle.

Taking a look at his glorious career trajectory, Madan Mohan got his first opportunity to sing a film duet 'Pinjare Mein Bulbul Bole' and 'Mera Chhotasa Dil Dole' with Lata Mangeshkar under composer Ghulam Haider for the film 'Shaheed' back in 1948.

Although these songs never saw the light of day, between 1946 and 1948, he went on to assist music composers S.D. Burman for the movie 'Do Bhai', and Shyam Sundar in the film 'Actress'.

Madan Mohan received his first big break in 1950 with the film 'Aankhen'.

The project also went on to mark the beginning of a long series of collaborations with Mohammed Rafi.

After this, he did 'Ada' in 1951, which resulted in another long-term collaboration with the celebrated singer Lata Mangeshkar. Both of them went on to sing for many other films.

Through 1950s, 1960s and 1970s, Madam Mohan delivered some of his best works with singers Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi, and Talat Mahmood.

--IANS

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