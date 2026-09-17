September 17, 2026 7:24 PM हिंदी

Anjali Arora reacts to Ranbir Kapoor refusing to eat prasad during Ganesh puja

Anjali Arora reacts to Ranbir Kapoor refusing to eat prasad during Ganesh puja

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actress Anjali Arora has reacted to a resurfaced video of actor Ranbir Kapoor refusing to eat prasad during a Ganesh puja.

The old clip recently gained attention on social media, with some users expressing criticism over the actor’s refusal to eat prasad. Speaking about the incident, Anjali highlighted the importance of prasad as a blessing and encouraged people to accept it with respect. Addressing the media during the Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha’ trailer launch, Anjali stated, “I have just kept Lord Ganesha Prasad at home and I love sweet. I eat so much sweet that that's it. And anyway, the Prasad that we get is a blessing. It will not make our stomach full, we get good wisdom.”

“So, the amount of Prasad you get, it’s not that you have to eat a lot. Eat a little bit because God gives you blessings.”

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor faced criticism on social media after an old video of the actor refusing prasad during a Ganesh puja resurfaced online. The clip is reportedly from 2023, when Ranbir visited a Ganpati pandal in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Following the puja, the ‘Barfi’ actor distributed modaks among the paparazzi. When a photographer offered him prasad, Ranbir politely declined, saying that he was on a diet and asked the person to have it instead.

The old video resurfaced at a time when Ranbir is preparing to portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated “Ramayana.” The clip drew criticism from several social media users.

Meanwhile, Anjali, who is set to portray Mata Sita in the upcoming mythological film Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, also spoke about her faith and her connection with the role.

“I have not selected this role myself. This role has been given to me by Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. And I am a big devotee of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. I go to Hanuman temple every Tuesday. So, maybe this is the result of that. So, if they have given me blessings and told me to do it, then I will do it," she said.

--IANS

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