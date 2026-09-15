Anirudh to score music for M S Subbulakshmi's biopic featuring Rashmika Mandanna!

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) It's official! Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna is to play the role of legendary carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna Awardee M S Subbulakshmi in her biopic, which is to be officially launched at the Music Academy here in the city on Wednesday on the occasion of her 110th birth anniversary celebrations.

Geetha Arts, one of the production houses which is producing the film, has now also officially confirmed that the film, which is to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, will have music by one of the top music directors in the country, Anirudh Ravichander.

Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan will be the chief guest for the film's launch event, which will happen at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Taking to its social media timelines to make the official announcement, Geetha Arts wrote, "A LEGACY begins with an unforgettable celebration. Witness the grand launch of #MS – A Legacy On Screen, celebrating Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Amma's 110th Birth Anniversary with Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu as the Chief Guest. Starring: @rashmika_mandanna. Directed by: @gowtamnaidu. Music by: @anirudhofficial. #MSBiopic #MSALegacyOnScreen @geethaarts @rockline.entertainment @bvworksoffl #AlluAravind @rockline_venkatesh @bunnyvasofficial."

Along with Geetha Arts, the film is to be produced by Rockline Entertainment and Bunny Vas Works.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs ever since rumours first broke out about it some months ago. Unconfirmed reports claimed that several actresses were considered for the role of M S Subbulakshmi and that actress Rashmika Mandanna had finally been picked for the role.

For the unaware, Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi, better known as M S Subbulakshmi, was an iconic carnatic vocalist who is renowned for her work in the field of devotional and classical music. The singer, who has also acted in a few films, is considered a legend in the world of music and has won several accolades. M S Subbulakshmi, among other things, was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna and the first Indian to perform at the UN General Assembly in 1966.

--IANS

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