September 15, 2026 12:43 PM हिंदी

Anirudh to score music for M S Subbulakshmi's biopic featuring Rashmika Mandanna!

Anirudh to score music for M S Subbulakshmi's biopic featuring Rashmika Mandanna! (Photo: Geetha Arts/Instagram)

Chennai, Sep 15 (IANS) It's official! Popular actress Rashmika Mandanna is to play the role of legendary carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna Awardee M S Subbulakshmi in her biopic, which is to be officially launched at the Music Academy here in the city on Wednesday on the occasion of her 110th birth anniversary celebrations.

Geetha Arts, one of the production houses which is producing the film, has now also officially confirmed that the film, which is to be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, will have music by one of the top music directors in the country, Anirudh Ravichander.

Actor, producer and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan will be the chief guest for the film's launch event, which will happen at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Taking to its social media timelines to make the official announcement, Geetha Arts wrote, "A LEGACY begins with an unforgettable celebration. Witness the grand launch of #MS – A Legacy On Screen, celebrating Bharat Ratna #MSSubbulakshmi Amma's 110th Birth Anniversary with Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan garu as the Chief Guest. Starring: @rashmika_mandanna. Directed by: @gowtamnaidu. Music by: @anirudhofficial. #MSBiopic #MSALegacyOnScreen @geethaarts @rockline.entertainment @bvworksoffl #AlluAravind @rockline_venkatesh @bunnyvasofficial."

Along with Geetha Arts, the film is to be produced by Rockline Entertainment and Bunny Vas Works.

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs ever since rumours first broke out about it some months ago. Unconfirmed reports claimed that several actresses were considered for the role of M S Subbulakshmi and that actress Rashmika Mandanna had finally been picked for the role.

For the unaware, Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi, better known as M S Subbulakshmi, was an iconic carnatic vocalist who is renowned for her work in the field of devotional and classical music. The singer, who has also acted in a few films, is considered a legend in the world of music and has won several accolades. M S Subbulakshmi, among other things, was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna and the first Indian to perform at the UN General Assembly in 1966.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Jan Aushadhi Kendras expand product basket to support families with newborns, aged individuals

Jan Aushadhi Kendras expand product basket to support families with newborns, aged individuals

Daisy Shah on Ganpati celebrations: ‘Bappa is the same, but the feelings are new’

Daisy Shah on Ganpati celebrations: Bappa is the same, but feelings are new

‘Good teams remember what happened earlier’: Mazumdar on India avenge 2024 Asia Cup loss

'Good teams remember what happened earlier': Mazumdar after India avenge 2024 Asia Cup loss to SL

Rower Tendenthoi Devi banks on bond with teammates ahead of Asian Games outing

Rower Tendenthoi Devi banks on bond with teammates ahead of Asian Games outing

India has to constantly apply and re-apply itself to dynamic: EAM Jaishankar on operating in more complex landscape

India has to constantly apply and re-apply itself to changing dynamic: EAM Jaishankar on operating in complex landscape

India approves 12 chip projects with investment commitments over Rs 1.64 lakh crore

India approves 12 chip projects with investment commitments over Rs 1.64 lakh crore

Anirudh to score music for M S Subbulakshmi's biopic featuring Rashmika Mandanna! (Photo: Geetha Arts/Instagram)

Anirudh to score music for M S Subbulakshmi's biopic featuring Rashmika Mandanna!

After historic Ultimate C'ships win Rumesh Pathirage's specialised javelins damaged in transit

After historic Ultimate C'ships win Rumesh Pathirage's specialised javelins damaged in transit

Guru Randhawa: ‘2 Eyes’ is about how eyes can never truly capture the full depth of love

Guru Randhawa: ‘2 Eyes’ is about how eyes can never truly capture the full depth of love

RBI likely to begin rate‑hike cycle as inflation edges up: Report

RBI likely to begin rate‑hike cycle as inflation edges up: Report