Anil Ravipudi teams up with Venkatesh for their fifth film together; Film to hit screens for Sankranthi next year

Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) Ace director Anil Ravipudi, who has delivered four blockbuster films with Telugu star Venkatesh, is to now join hands with the popular star for the fifth time for a film that will also feature actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

Well known production house Shine Screens has now announced that it is to next produce a film featuring Victory Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The new film is to be directed by ace director Anil Ravipudi, who is riding a success wave.

Planned as a massive festival entertainer, the film, which is being tentatively referred to as #VenkyAnil5 & #NKRAR2, is slated to hit screens worldwide for the festival of Sankranthi next year.

The project will be bankrolled by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, which has delivered consecutive hits such as 'Bhagavanth Kesari' and the blockbuster 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu', featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead.

Suresh Productions and Archana will present the film, while Zee Studios is to join the project as a co-producer, making this a robust partnership of prominent production houses coming together for a high-value commercial entertainer.

The film has already begun to trigger huge expectations as it is Anil Ravipudi’s fifth outing with Venkatesh. Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh have already delivered four superhit films -- 'F2', 'F3', 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam', and 'MSG' together.

The upcoming film will also mark Anil Ravipudi's second collaboration with Kalyan Ram, following the blockbuster success of his debut film 'Pataas'. This new film also marks the banner’s third association with director Anil Ravipudi, further cementing their successful collaboration.

Sources close to the unit of the film say Anil Ravipudi is mounting this project as a clean, family-friendly entertainer. It will have a fresh, relatable narrative that will resonate with audiences across all age groups- an attribute that has become a hallmark of his filmmaking style.

With a perfect blend of humour, emotions, and festive spirit, the team is designing the film to be a wholesome Sankranthi treat.

Pre-production is currently underway, with Anil Ravipudi fine-tuning the script to match the heightened expectations. Sources say the makers will begin the film with a grand pooja ceremony soon.

--IANS

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