Anil Kapoor met R Madhavan & his family just before the Padma ceremony

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor met R Madhavan and his family just before he was honored with the prestigious Padma Shri.

The 'Animal' actor took to his Instagram Stories and dropped a picture collage, along with a congratulatory note for Madhavan that read, "It was wonderful meeting you and your family just before this proud and historic milestone. Heartiest congratulations @actormaddy on being conferred the Padma Shri! (Folded hands emoji) (sic)."

"This honour reflects not only your accomplishments but also the respect and admiration you have earned over the years. (Folded hands emoji)," Anil went on to add.

While one of the photos showed Anil hugging the 'Dhurandhar' actor, in the other one, he was seen posing for a group picture with Madhavan and his family, including his better half, Sarita Birje, and son Vedaant.

After receiving the prestigious Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, Madhavan took to his social media handle and expressed his gratitude in an emotional note.

Dedicating the Padma Shri to the ‘magic of cinema’, the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor went on to write, “I am deeply humbled and profoundly grateful, and truly honored to be conferred with the Padma Shri. My heartfelt gratitude to the Government of India for bestowing upon me one of our nation’s highest civilian honors. I am equally thankful to the Government of Maharashtra for recommending my name and placing their faith in my journey. This recognition is something I will cherish for the rest of my life. To every person who watched my films, embraced my characters, celebrated my successes, forgave my shortcomings, and stood by me through the years, this honor belongs as much to you as it does to me”.

“Your affection has been the driving force behind every milestone in my life and career. Today, I also feel a deep sense of responsibility. This recognition reminds me that every privilege carries with it a greater duty, to uphold the values of integrity, humility, and excellence; to contribute meaningfully to the world of cinema that has given me everything; and to serve my country in whatever way I can," he went on to write.

--IANS

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