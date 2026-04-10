Anganwadi centres serving nearly 8.9 crore beneficiaries: Minister

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) With over 14 lakh Anganwadi centres, Anganwadi Didis are reaching pregnant mothers, lactating mothers, adolescent girls and children, serving nearly 8.9 crore beneficiaries, according to Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi.

She emphasised that 'Poshan Maah’ and ‘Poshan Pakhwada’ have taken the shape of a true ‘Jan Andolan’, with crores of activities taking place across the country.

“Our Anganwadi workers, Anganwadi helpers, and ASHA Didis are diligently carrying forward the Prime Minister’s vision and goals to every household with collective efforts to bring them to fruition. The mandate of the Ministry of Women and Child Development is extensive, and we are reaching every household and every child across the country,” she said while addressing an event here.

“Our children are the future of the nation and will carry forward the resolve of a Viksit Bharat. Ensuring that they receive better nutrition is a responsibility we must all take forward together as a Jan Andolan,” she added, urging states to learn from one another, adopt and adapt best practices, and encourage stronger performance within districts, especially in aspirational districts.

The minister also emphasised that ‘Poshan' is a continuous process and called for greater time, care, and community participation to support the overall and mental development of children.

In continuation of this national movement, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has launched the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Pakhwada’, marking the commencement of a nationwide campaign from April 9 to April 23.

Minister of State Savitri Thakur said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, eight Poshan Maahs and seven Poshan Pakhwadas have been organised since 2018.

Highlighting the theme of Poshan Pakhwada 2026, “Maximizing Brain Development in the First Six Years of Life,” she emphasised that this period is critical, as over 85 per cent of brain development occurs in the early years, with the first 1,000 days being especially important.

She noted the need to move beyond nutrition alone and focus equally on responsive caregiving and early learning to ensure holistic child development.

--IANS

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