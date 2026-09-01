Aneet Padda reveals she filmed ‘Hunkkaar – The Roar’ Before ‘Saiyaara’: ‘It has been part of my journey for a while’

Mumbai, Sept 1 (IANS) Aneet Padda has revealed that she shot her upcoming project “Hunkkaar – The Roar” before “Saiyaara,” the film that brought her widespread recognition.

Sharing the teaser of the crime and justice drama on social media, she opened up about the project being an important part of her journey. Aneet wrote, “Presenting a little something I shot before Saiyaara. Hunkkaar has been a part of my journey for a while, and I’m glad to finally share it with you all.Nahi hoga insaaf ka intezaar, bas goonjegi sachhai ki Hunkkaar. Hotstar Specials: Hunkkaar – The Roar, streaming from 25th September, only on JioHotstar. Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production.”

In “Hunkkaar – The Roar,” Aneet takes on the role of an assault survivor, marking a challenging character in her acting journey. Fatima Sana Shaikh stars opposite her as a no-nonsense police officer determined to confront the case and seek justice. The teaser delves into a gripping world of crime, justice and power, placing a woman’s fight for truth at the centre of the story.

The teaser begins with a close shot of Aneet Padda, who introduces her character as Meenu Rawat. At a police station, Meenu reveals that she is a 17-year-old student at Mahasherni School, located at Baapji’s Shaburi Fort. She then makes a serious allegation, stating that she was sexually assaulted by Baapji.

Fatima portrays the police inspector tasked with investigating the case. As the inquiry progresses, the teaser hints at the mystery surrounding Baapji and the powerful forces connected to him. The glimpse also introduces several other members of the ensemble cast, including Ram Kapoor, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Arjun Mathur and Zoya Hussain, who appear to have important roles in the unfolding story.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, A Mangata Films Production, the series is created by Karan D Kapadia and Nitya Mehra. Directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra, and Heeraz Marfatia, “Hunkkaar” will release on JioHotstar on September 25.

For the unversed, Aneet Padda made her acting debut with a brief appearance in the 2022 film “Salaam Venky,” which also featured Kajol. Her first major acting opportunity came with the Amazon Prime Video series “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” which premiered in 2024. The following year, she appeared in the television show “Yuva Sapno Ka Safar.”

However, it was Mohit Suri’s 2025 romantic drama “Saiyaara” that proved to be a major turning point in her career.

--IANS

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