Andrew Garfield says he isn’t immune to doom scrolling

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield has said that he’s just like everyone else when it comes to doomscrolling.

The actor then shared that he has “creeper accounts” that he uses to peruse social media, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actor, 42, got candid about his social media habits while speaking to the Associated Press at the London premiere of his latest movie, ‘The Magic Faraway Tree’, on March 22.

He said, “I’m just as bad as everyone else. Because I’m a human, and they’ve somehow managed to tap into our human addictive responses. So no, I’m not immune to it”.

As per ‘People’, the actor went on to admit that while he doesn’t have an official social media presence, he does have a few secret accounts that he uses to get his scrolling fix.

He shared, “I don’t have social media. I have, like, creeper accounts in certain places. And I have to be very, very disciplined with myself”.

This isn’t the first time fans have learned details about the star’s secret social media use. His ‘We Live in Time' co-star Florence Pugh accidentally revealed the secret while the pair appeared on a filmed segment for Vanity Fair in which they tested how well they know each other.

“Well, you don’t have any public social network, but the ones that you do, that I do know of you using, you tweet. Not much, but you do do twits”, Florence Pugh, 30, said when asked if she could name Garfield’s favorite social media platform.

He replied, “I've never tweeted”.

“Oh, I’m sorry, but you do look at twits a lot”, she said, prompting him to respond, "You were right the first time, no social network”.

“'Oh, so I shouldn’t have said that”, the actress said, finally realising she had let the cat out of the bag.

--IANS

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