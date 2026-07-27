Andhra adds 3.9 GW renewable energy capacity, records remarkable turnaround

Amaravati, July 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh added 3,865.63 MW of renewable energy capacity during 2025-26, revealed data tabled by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in the Lok Sabha.

This addition was nearly a four-fold increase over the 1,085.15 MW added during 2024-25.

The data was tabled in response to an Unstarred Question raised by Dr M.K. Vishnu Prasad, Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu.

According to an official release here, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as one of the fastest-growing renewable energy destinations in the country, with renewable energy capacity addition witnessing an unprecedented surge under the present government.

The figures also highlight the remarkable turnaround in the state’s renewable energy sector.

Capacity additions remained relatively modest during the three years from 2021-22 to 2023-24, when Andhra Pradesh added 125.42 MW, 148.62 MW, and 59.15 MW, respectively. The momentum began to build in 2024-25 with additions crossing 1 GW, before accelerating sharply to nearly 3.9 GW in 2025-26.

The significant increase reflects Andhra Pradesh’s renewed focus on clean energy through investor-friendly policies, faster project approvals, improved implementation, and large-scale investments in renewable energy infrastructure, the release said.

The state has rapidly positioned itself as a preferred destination for renewable energy projects, contributing substantially to India’s clean energy transition.

The Union government, in its reply, also informed Parliament that India has already achieved the milestone of sourcing 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of the 2030 target and remains on track to achieve 500 GW of installed non-fossil fuel-based electricity capacity by 2030.

Andhra Pradesh’s sharp rise in renewable energy capacity additions reinforces its growing role in supporting the nation’s clean energy ambitions while creating new investments, employment opportunities, and sustainable economic growth across the state, the release added.

The state government had said in May this year that it accelerated implementation of its Integrated Clean Energy Policy, under which the state aims to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore across renewable energy, storage, green hydrogen, transmission, and manufacturing ecosystems by 2029.

--IANS

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