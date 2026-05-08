May 08, 2026 3:56 PM हिंदी

Anant V. Joshi on joining Gullak season 5 : Have been a fan of this world for a long time

Anant V. Joshi on joining Gullak season 5 : Have been a fan of this world for a long time

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Anant V. Joshi has joined the cast as Anand “Annu” Mishra in the Season 5 of the hit series Gullak.

Sharing his thoughts on joining the beloved series, Anant V. Joshi said, “Gullak has always felt very close to my heart because the Mishras remind me so much of our own families, their warmth, little moments, conversations, and the simplicity with which they touch people’s lives.”

He said that he has been a fan of the show ever since it debuted on OTT.

He added, “I have been a fan of this world for a long time, so becoming a part of it now feels truly special. Stepping into Annu Bhaiya’s journey has been an exciting experience for me, especially because this season explores a more mature and evolving side of his life."

The actor also added, "What made it even more memorable was the love and warmth I received from the entire cast and team from day one.”

Anant expressed gratitude for considering him to play an essential part of the show.

He further added, “I am genuinely grateful to be a part of the Gullak family and very excited for audiences to experience this new season with us.”

Produced by The Viral Fever, the new season brings back the beloved ensemble featuring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Harsh Mayar and Sunita Rajwar, with Anant Joshi stepping into the role of Annu this season.

–IANS

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