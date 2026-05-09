May 09, 2026 2:19 PM हिंदी

Anand Deverakonda calls 'Big brother' Vijay Deverakonda more complete & confident on his birthday

Anand Deverakonda calls 'Big brother' Vijay Deverakonda more complete & confident on his birthday

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his first birthday following his wedding to the 'Geetha Govindam' co-star Rashmika Mandanna on Saturday.

Wishing his brother on his special day, Anand Deverakonda treated the netizens with some rare, unseen glimpses from the intimate yet dreamy Udaipur wedding.

"This year you celebrate your birthday feeling more complete, with more confidence and courage than ever (red heart emoji) Happy birthday bigggg brother!!! (red heart and sparkle emojis)," Anand wished the 'Arjun Reddy' actor.

The album uploaded on Instagram features Anand capturing VD and Rashmika during their wedding rituals.

We could also see Vijay and Anand indulging in a light conversation while the wedding rituals continue in the backdrop. The Deverakonda brothers are all smiles as they sit close to the mandap while VD and Rashmika perform traditional wedding customs.

One of the snaps had Vijay and Anand facing the camera with their parents, making for a perfect family frame from the wedding festivities.

Anand further published a photo from Vijay and Rashmika's haldi ceremony.

In February, as Vijay and Rashmika got hitched in a traditional ceremony in Udaipur, Anand welcomed the 'Animal' actress to the family with a sweet social media post where he addressed Rashmika as his 'Vadina' (sister-in-law) for the first time.

Anand wrote on his official Insta handle, "There were so many times when fans would shout, ‘Vadina, ela unaru?’ and I never quite knew how to react."

"Today, my brother is married, and I’ve gained the most positive and compassionate person as my Vadina. I pray that for the rest of their lives, they continue to smile just like this. To a lifetime together!," he went on to add.

Work-wise, Vijay and Rashmika will soon be seen sharing screen space in Rahul Sankrityan's upcoming period drama, "Ranabaali". The project will mark their primary release after their wedding.

"Ranabaali" is expected to get a worldwide release on September 11.

--IANS

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